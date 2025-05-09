Pink Floyd score seventh UK number one album with Pompeii live recording

British prog rock band Pink Floyd have secured their seventh UK number one album with Pink Floyd At Pompeii – MCMLXXII, the Official Charts Company has confirmed.

The album was released alongside a newly remastered version of the 1972 film of the same name with newly mixed audio from Porcupine Tree frontman Steven Wilson, with the movie showing footage of the group performing in a Roman amphitheatre spliced with clips of them in the recording studio.

Previously, Pink Floyd have topped the UK Albums Chart with Atom Heart Mother (1970), Wish You Were Here (1975), The Final Cut (1983), The Division Bell (1994), Pulse (Live) (1995) and The Endless River (2014).

The record also topped the vinyl albums chart.

Pink Floyd were formed by singer Syd Barrett, drummer Nick Mason, guitarist and singer Roger Waters, and keyboardist Richard Wright in the mid-1960s, before the group were later joined by singer and guitarist David Gilmour.

The band is best known for the albums Dark Side Of The Moon (1973), Animals (1977), and The Wall (1979), as well as songs such as Comfortably Numb, Another Brick In The Wall and Money.

The rest of the albums chart top five is completed by Sabrina Carpenter’s Short ‘N’ Sweet (two), Ed Sheeran’s + – = Divide X – Tour Collection (three), Fleetwood Mac’s 50 Years – Don’t Stop (four), and The Weeknd’s The Highlights (five).

Alex Warren’s Ordinary has secured its eighth consecutive week at number one. The track is the longest-running number one single of 2025 so far.

The rest of the singles chart top five is made up of Ravyn Lenae’s Love Me Not (two), Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club (three), WizTheMc and Bees And Honey’s Show Me Love (four), and Ed Sheeran’s Azizam (five).