Matt Willis reveals Busted turned down offer to compete for UK in Eurovision

Busted singer Matt Willis has revealed his band rejected an offer to compete for the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 42-year-old claimed McFly were also asked after his own pop punk band turned down the chance to compete.

Speaking on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Willis said: “As per usual, Busted were asked first and we said no, so they went to McFly, but they asked us a couple of years ago.

Tom Fletcher also revealed he had been asked to write a song for the competition (Matt Crossick/PA)

“They said: ‘Would you like to write a song and perform it on Eurovision?'”

The singer and bass player was speaking on the show with McFly’s Tom Fletcher, 39, who also revealed that he had been asked to write a song for Eurovision, saying he “would have loved to have done it”, and adding that he thought it would be “fun”.

For the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland, the UK will be represented by girl group Remember Monday, made up of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele.

The UK has automatically qualified for the contest’s final on May 17 as a representative of the “big five” countries, which also includes France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Willis has had four UK number one singles and one UK number one album as a member of Busted, and is married to TV presenter Emma Willis, who is best known for her work on The Voice UK, Big Brother and Netflix dating show Love Is Blind: UK, which she presents alongside her husband.

Fletcher has had seven UK number one singles and two UK number one albums with McFly, and has written the music for Paddington The Musical, which will debut on the West End in autumn.