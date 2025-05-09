Lizzo releases music video filmed after Met Gala

US pop star Lizzo has released a new music video filmed at the Met Gala.

Lizzo, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, revealed the video for Still Bad (Animal Style) in a stream on Twitch before posting the full clip to her Instagram account.

“DROPS TONIGHT,” she teased in an Instagram post showing the song’s mp3 file on Thursday. “MEET ME ON TWITCH! 5PM!”

The song is a re-released alternate version of her single Still Bad, which originally debuted in March.

The upbeat pop number shows clips of the Good As Hell singer arriving at the Vogue-run gala in a black and white two-toned gown before cutting to footage of her running through the streets of New York City, partying in an arcade and lip syncing in a limousine.

“I like the demo version more and I had people in my head telling me that it wasn’t good enough,” she wrote on BlueSky of the decision to re-release the song.

“But I’m learning it’s not about what’s good enough, it’s about what I WANT.”

Her upcoming album, Love In Real Life, is due to be released this summer.

The album will mark her first since the musician and her production company were sued by ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who made a number of claims, including allegations of sexual, religious and racial harassment.

At the time, the singer, 37, said the claims were “as unbelievable as they sound” and insisted she would “not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this”.

Her first single since the scandal, Love in Real Life, was released in February.

Fans speculated over her return to music after the Grammy Award-winner posted a video of her spray painting the words “bye bitch” on to a large printout of her album cover Special on Valentine’s Day.

Lizzo attending the 2025 Met Gala (Matt Crossick/PA)

Earlier in the month, it was reported she had told a Twitch stream about her plans, saying: “I’ve been working on new music for the last two years.”

In 2023 she released the song Pink, which featured on the Barbie movie soundtrack, and a remix of the song Special.

A month after the allegations in August 2023, similar claims were made against Lizzo by stylist Asha Daniels, who said she was subject to racial and sexual harassment and a hostile work environment while on tour with Lizzo.

A US judge dismissed the specific allegations against Lizzo.