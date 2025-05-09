Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne’s Let The Right One In sees UK tour cancelled

Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne’s Let The Right One In play has seen its UK tour cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The production, which is based on the best-selling Swedish novel and award-winning film by John Ajvide Lindqvist, was due to begin its tour in Northampton in October this year and finish in Liverpool in April 2026, following a sold-out run at Manchester’s Royal Exchange.

Directed by Bryony Shanahan, the play tells a story of vampires, love, loneliness and survival.

Jack Thorne has recently announced his next project Falling (Ian West/PA)

A spokesperson for the show’s producers told the PA news agency: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the UK tour of Let The Right One In is no longer able to proceed as planned.”

The spokesperson said ticket holders would be contacted directly from their point of purchase with refund information.

Speaking about the tour in March, Thorne said he was “so excited that more people are going to have the opportunity to see Bryony Shanahan’s sinewy dangerous production”.

It comes after Netflix series Adolescence, which Thorne co-wrote with actor Stephen Graham, prompted a number of conversations around so-called incel (involuntary celibate) culture, which has led to misogyny online and bullying using social media.

The crime drama is about a boy accused of killing a girl in his class and stars This Is England actor Graham, who plays Eddie Miller, the father of 13-year-old Jamie, played by newcomer Owen Cooper, who sees armed police burst into his home to arrest his son.

Eddie is then chosen as Jamie’s appropriate adult, accompanying him at the police interview, and learning the extent of what his son is accused of doing.

It comes after Thorne announced earlier this month that his next project would be Falling, a Channel 4 romantic drama series starring Keeley Hawes as a nun in love with a man of the cloth.