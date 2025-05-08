Sam Thompson and Earl Spencer to join Loose Men panel for special episode

Reality TV star Sam Thompson and Earl Spencer, brother of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, are joining the Loose Men panel for a special episode airing during Mental Health Awareness Week.

The programme, a rebrand of ITV chat show Loose Women, first launched on International Men’s Day on November 19 2020.

The latest edition of the show will tackle subjects including modern fatherhood, couples’ counselling and men’s physical and mental health.

Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, will be a panellist on Loose Men (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Thompson, 32, and Earl Spencer, 60, will join This Morning presenter Craig Doyle and TV doctor Amir Khan for the show.

Thompson said: “I’ve genuinely always wanted to join Loose Men. I’ve done Loose Women & Men before but this is my first time on the Loose Men panel and it’s an absolute pleasure to be joining Charles, Dr Amir and Craig.

“No doubt we’ll have some classic lunchtime laughs but I’m also looking forward to some honest and heartfelt discussions. It’s a real honour to be on the panel, I am really looking forward to it.”

Spencer added: “What a privilege to be part of the quartet with Craig, Dr Amir and Sam.

“It’s quite humbling to be part of a programme that will hopefully encourage many men to take good care of themselves but it will be great fun and I’m looking forward to every minute of it.”

Doyle said: “I’m back in the Loose Men hot seat and this time I’m joined by an unmissable new panel with an earl, a doctor and king of the jungle.

Dr Amir Khan will be on the show (Danny Lawson/PA)

“It’s so important for us men to talk, but to also have a laugh with one another and hopefully we can encourage those watching that it’s OK to do both with your mates.

“Plus, we’ll be revealing the results of my full health MOT with Dr Amir, highlighting key signs to check for at home. If I can do it on television, you absolutely can too.”

Dr Amir said he was “really excited to be joining Loose Men to shine a light on something close to my heart, men’s health”.

“Looking after yourself doesn’t make you weak, it makes you wise. Let’s break the stigma, open up the conversation and help more men live longer, healthier, happier lives,” he said.

In 2023 professional fighter Tommy Fury discussed current attitudes about what it means to be “manly” on the programme.

Loose Men airs on Thursday May 15 from 12.30pm on ITV, ITVX, STV and STV Player.