Jeremy Clarkson replaces Kaleb Cooper in Clarkson’s Farm season four trailer

Jeremy Clarkson can be seen hiring a new farmhand while Kaleb Cooper embarks on a tour in the trailer for Clarkson’s Farm season four.

The hit Prime Video series, launched in 2021, follows former Top Gear presenter Clarkson, 65, as he gets to grips with growing his own crops and looking after livestock on a large plot of land he owns in the Cotswolds.

In the teaser for series four, Clarkson sets out to buy a pub that will reignite his farm-to-fork restaurant vision.

It comes after the council shut down his Oxfordshire restaurant after it was allegedly opened without planning permission.

The series also follows Cooper, 26, as he embarks on his nationwide tour before returning to his role as farm manager.

The farmer highlighted some of the many challenges that British farmers face today and shared thoughts on how to make a difference and support them when he toured The World According To Kaleb last year.

Clarkson says in the trailer: “I want to make it plain that I am absolutely thrilled to bits for Kaleb, but he has left me just a little bit in the lurch.”

After explaining that he needs a farmhand, Clarkson is seen questioning a new member of staff who admits she has never seen the programme.

Alan Townsend, Gerald Cooper, Annie Gray, Jeremy Clarkson, Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland for Clarkson’s Farm 4 (Ellis O’Brien/Prime Video)

The new series will also see Clarkson dealing with a range of livestock to manage – from a big new bull and a very little pig, to high-tech goats.

The TV presenter has become a vocal supporter for farmers, attending a protest in London against the Government’s announcement to introduce an inheritance tax on farmers.

The fourth instalment of the series will launch globally on Prime Video May 23.

Episodes one to four will be available from May 23, episode five to six from May 30, and episode seven to eight from June 6.