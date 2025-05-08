Barry Keoghan visited Ringo Starr to ‘study’ him for upcoming Beatles biopics

Irish film star Barry Keoghan has said he met Sir Ringo Starr to study him ahead of the new Beatles films.

Saltburn actor Keoghan, 32, has been cast to play the drummer in a collection of new biopics directed by British filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes.

Also starring in the films are Gladiator II actor Paul Mescal as Sir Paul McCartney, Babygirl star Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, and Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Keoghan told US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “I met Ringo the other day, in his house. I didn’t just meet him at his house, had to go up, and he let me in.

“I met him at his house and he played the drums for me. He asked me to play, but I wasn’t playing the drums for Ringo.”

Keoghan continued: “It was sort of just one of those moments where you’re just in awe and you’re just frozen.”

Asked if he was watching Sir Ringo to see what he could absorb, Keoghan said: “Yes, I was, and I said it to him, and when I was talking to him I couldn’t look at him.

“I was nervous, like right now, he’s like, ‘You can look at me’.

“And it was just, again, you’re (I’m) playing Ringo Starr. My job is to observe and take in all kind of mannerisms and, you know, studying (him).

“I want to humanise him, bring feelings to it. And not just sort of imitate.”

Sir Ringo had appeared to let slip, ahead of the announcement, that Keoghan had got the role.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many.”

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd and The Beatles – Sir Paul, Sir Ringo and the families of Lennon and Harrison – have granted full life-story and music rights for a scripted film.

Previous films about the Beatles include Nowhere Boy, about Lennon growing up in Liverpool, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Formed in 1960, The Beatles are the best-selling musical act of all time and one of the most influential groups in the world, having achieved 18 UK number one singles.

Keoghan is also known for his roles in The Batman and The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, and was Oscar-nominated for best supporting actor for playing Dominic Kearney in The Banshees Of Inisherin.