Tommy Fury ‘happy mentally’ after ‘worst year’ of his life

Tommy Fury has said he is “happy mentally” following what he called the worst year of his life, which included his break-up with his fiancee Molly-Mae Hague and hand surgery.

The boxer, 26, has appeared to rekindled his relationship with fellow Love Island star Hague, who is also the mother of his daughter Bambi.

On his birthday on Wednesday, Fury told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that he had “always thought, breathed boxing”, until “all of a sudden, you’re sat in hospital bed”.

“You fall into a little bit of a dark place,” he added.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague appeared to have rekindled their relationship (Ian West/PA)

“I couldn’t get out of bed in the morning, do what I wanted to do and live and do what makes me happy.”

He said that had “consequences”, but “2024 was worst year of my life, and this year is going to be the best year of my life, and it starts on Friday”, when he fights Bosnian Kenan Hanjalic.

This marks his first bout since 2023, when he defeated YouTube personality KSI.

“I’m happy mentally now,” he added. “(You’ve) got to go through these challenges in life, no one’s life’s hard.

“Everyone’s got a hard life. So at the end of the day, it’s all about I come through this, and I’ve come through, I’m on the other side, and I’m back doing what I do best.”

He also said that he had spoken to his two-year-old daughter on his birthday just before going on air.

“It is my birthday today, 26, I’m on the wrong side of 20,” he said.

“It don’t really feel like a birthday, because I’ve got a job to do on Friday, but all the celebrations will begin after Friday night, once we bring home that win.”

Fury has been dealing with a hand injury for four years before going through surgery last year.

He had announced his split with Hague in August 2024, and at New Year’s Eve last year, pictures emerged of them kissing.

Speaking about her Prime Video documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind It All, she addressed the images, saying they are “both navigating it ourselves, and we both are figuring it out as adults and as parents, we’re doing the best we can”.

She denied that the break-up was a “publicity stunt”, and said the end of their relationship was “incredibly hard”.

In a teaser for part two of the series, she also said: “Things are looking like they are heading in a good direction but by tomorrow, could it all be destroyed again?”

The teaser included clips of her reacting to the New Year’s Eve images.

Fury is the half-brother of boxer Tyson Fury, while influencer Hague has her own fashion line called Maebe and more than 8.5 million followers on Instagram.