RTE asks for ‘discussion’ over Israel’s participation in Eurovision

Ireland’s national broadcaster RTE has asked the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) for a “discussion” on Israel’s inclusion in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Director general Kevin Bakhurst said he was mindful of RTE’s role as an impartial public news service, but said he was “appalled” by ongoing events in the Middle East.

The contest, which is hosted by the EBU, will begin on May 13 in Switzerland with the final on May 17.

RTE director general Kevin Bakhurst said he was appalled by ongoing events in the Middle East (Niall Carson/PA)

Israel is set to be represented at the contest by Yuval Raphael, 24, a survivor of the October 7 2023 Hamas attack.

Last year’s Eurovision was overshadowed by the war in Gaza, with large demonstrations protesting against Israel’s participation.

Some other broadcasters have previously raised concerns around Israel’s participation this year.

In a statement Mr Bakhurst said: “I am appalled by the ongoing events in the Middle East and by the horrific impact on civilians in Gaza, and the fate of Israeli hostages.

“Notwithstanding the fact that the criterion for participating in the Eurovision Song Contest is membership of the European Broadcasting Union, RTE has nonetheless asked the EBU for a discussion on Israel’s inclusion in the contest.

“In doing this, we are mindful of RTE’s obligations as an independent, impartial public service news and current affairs provider, and of the need to maintain RTE’s objectivity in covering the war in Gaza.

“We are also very mindful of the severe political pressure on Israel’s public service broadcaster, Kan, from the Israeli government.”

The development came after members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) at RTE called on the broadcaster to follow the lead of some other European public service stations by formally opposing Israel’s participation.

Previously, the EBU has said it appreciated there are concerns about the “current conflict in the Middle East” and remains “in constant contact with those participating this year”.