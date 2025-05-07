BBC commissions documentary about TV chef Heston Blumenthal’s bipolar diagnosis

A new documentary giving a “raw and unfiltered view” of TV chef Heston Blumenthal’s life following his bipolar diagnosis has been commissioned by the BBC.

The English restaurateur, 58, who presented Channel 4 shows Heston’s Fantastical Food and Heston’s Feasts, was sectioned following a manic episode and given a diagnosis of bipolar disorder in November 2023.

The hour-long film, Heston: My Life With Bipolar, follows the aftermath of the chef’s diagnosis as he explores the mental health condition and rebuilds his life.

Heston Blumenthal said ‘there is still a big stigma around bipolar’ (Ian West/PA)

The film will also explore the state of bipolar care in the UK as Blumenthal meets people to hear about their experiences and the challenges they face.

Blumenthal said: “It took me 50 years to get a diagnosis, so it’s been an extraordinary journey to get where I am today.

“There is still a big stigma around bipolar, but it is vital to be able to talk openly about the condition. I know this isn’t always easy, but I hope by sharing my experience in this documentary people will gain a greater understanding of bipolar and an insight into my life now.”

Since his diagnosis, the TV personality, who has has been awarded seven Michelin stars over the course of his career, has become an ambassador for Bipolar UK, which describes the condition as an episodic disorder characterised by sometimes extreme changes in mood and energy which has the highest risk of suicide of any mental health condition.

Mike Radford, executive producer, said: “This is the first time Heston has given his account of what happened for a documentary. We’re grateful to Heston for giving such a raw and unfiltered view of his life with this condition, which we know impacts the lives of so many people.”

Heston Blumenthal is best known for his experimental dishes (Ian West/PA)

Filmed over six months, the film will include testimonies from Blumenthal and some of those closest to him about how his undiagnosed bipolar disorder affected his life and the challenges he faces undergoing long-term treatment for the condition, including its impact on his creativity and energy levels.

The chef, best known for his experimental dishes including snail porridge and bacon and egg ice cream, has previously said that the medication he has been taking for bipolar initially dulled his culinary imagination.

The film captures Blumenthal as he continues on his journey back to health and running his renowned restaurant, The Fat Duck, which has been awarded three Michelin stars.

The film is set to air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Thursday June 19.