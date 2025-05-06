BBC show about Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash to return for a second series

A fly-on-the-wall reality TV show about Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash will return for a second series, the BBC has announced.

The first series of Stacey And Joe launched in April and followed the couple and their children, as well as their ducks and two dogs, during their day-to-day life at their Pickle Cottage home in Essex.

Across six episodes, viewers watched Solomon, 35, win a National Television Award (NTA) award for her reality show Sort Your Life Out, and Swash grapple with his ADHD diagnosis.

Filming for the second series is getting under way and will include footage of the couple taking a family trip.

Solomon and Swash said: “The biggest thank you to every single person who watched the first series of Stacey And Joe… We’ve been so grateful for all the lovely messages and we’re so excited to bring out another series with the BBC.”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash (Ian West/PA)

Former EastEnders actor Swash, 43, and Loose Women panellist Solomon have been together since 2016 after they met in 2010 when Solomon was competing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Swash was co-hosting the spin-off.

The couple, who married in 2022, are parents to Rex, who was born in 2019, Rose, born in 2021, and Belle, born in 2023.

There is also Zach (Solomon’s first son with ex-boyfriend Dean Cox), Leighton (Solomon’s son with ex-fiance Aaron Barnham), and Harry, Swash’s son with ex-fiance Emma Sophocleous.

Clare Sillery, head of commissioning, BBC Documentaries, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Solomon Swash family and (production company) Optomen once again, on what already promises to be an incredibly exciting second series.

“It’s been great to see how viewers have taken Stacey, Joe, their kids and beloved pets to their hearts and series two will continue to honestly reflect their bustling lives at Pickle Cottage.”

Charlotte Brookes, head of popular factual, Optomen, said: “We’re thrilled with how Series 1 performed and delighted to be able to continue filming the next chapter for Stacey and Joe, and their ever-growing family at Pickle Cottage.”

Stacey And Joe will air on BBC One as a six-part series of hour-long episodes, with a launch date yet to be announced by the BBC.