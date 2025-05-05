Producer: Freelancers could be jobless if Trump applies non-US films tariff

Freelancers in the UK film industry could end up jobless if Donald Trump applies a 100% tariff to non-US movies, a producer has warned.

The US president announced on Sunday that he has authorised government departments to impose the tariff “on any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands”.

Industry figures have warned the plans “could deal a knock-out blow” to the UK film sector.

Kirsty Bell, chief executive of production company Goldfinch, said the entertainment industry is in decline “across the whole of the Western world” but said tariffs are not the answer.

She told the PA news agency: “The issue isn’t that foreign films are taking precedence over domestic films, it’s that, firstly, films are cheaper to make overseas, because of lack of tax credits in certain places… the unions, the lower cost of labour, and buying budgets have been drastically reduced over two years, all driven by the change in viewing habits.

“People aren’t going to the cinema as much and decline in subscription services and rise of social media platforms and content creators… the industry is entirely changed.”

She added: “The answer is not tariffs if he’s (Mr Trump’s) trying to kick-start the industry in Hollywood. It’s developing an ecosystem for film-making that is entirely different to what has been before.

“There’s seismic changes in how the entertainment industry is structured needing to happen.”

Ms Bell questioned how the tariff would work and said blockbusters such as Barbie, which was distributed by US film studio Warner Bros Pictures, “was actually shot virtually entirely in the UK”.

“If those US films don’t get partly produced or produced in the UK, freelancers are going to be jobless. I’m telling you now, they really are going to be jobless,” she said.

It comes after a Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Committee report on British film and high-end TV, published last month, warned that the industry’s “predominantly freelance workforce” needs more support from the Government when they are out of work.

CMS chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage said members have “warned against complacency on our status as the Hollywood of Europe”.

“President Trump’s announcement has made that warning all too real,” she added.

“Making it more difficult to make films in the UK is not in the interests of American businesses. Their investment in facilities and talent in the UK, based on US-owned IP (intellectual property), is showing fantastic returns on both sides of the Atlantic. Ministers must urgently prioritise this as part of the trade negotiations currently under way.

“At the same time, the Government’s forthcoming Creative Industries Sector Plan needs to meet the challenge we set down of incentivising inward investment while also growing our domestic sector so British film and high-end TV can thrive.”

The recent CMS committee report said the UK’s film and high-end television industry is “dominated” by inward investment from US studios and that this “brings significant economic and social benefits to the UK”.

Ben Charles Edwards, co-founder of the Dreamtown production company, told PA that any tariffs will be “a direct blow to storytelling and the lifeblood of cinema”.

“Good films don’t recognise borders, and I think these tariffs are going to punish diversity that, of course, fuels original storytelling,” he said.

“It is going to affect the rest of the world. It is going to affect the film-makers. It is going to affect independent film, in theory, depending on how these tariffs shape out, but it is going to affect Hollywood, and it is going to affect the American culture.”

Philippa Childs, head of the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (Bectu), said the UK industry is “only just recovering” from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, when many productions were delayed or cancelled.

“These tariffs, coming after Covid and the recent slowdown, could deal a knock-out blow to an industry that is only just recovering and will be really worrying news for tens of thousands of skilled freelancers who make films in the UK,” she said.

“The Government must move swiftly to defend this vital sector, and support the freelancers who power it, as a matter of essential national economic interest.”

Tariffs are taxes charged on goods imported from other countries. It is not clear how a tariff on international productions could be implemented and whether such a tariff would also apply to American film companies producing films abroad.

Mr Trump’s latest announcement is part of an ongoing trade war after he placed tariffs of up to 145% on Chinese goods.

The Barbie movie was filmed at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire (Ian West/PA)

US film and television production has been hampered in recent years, with setbacks from the Covid pandemic, the Hollywood guild strikes of 2023 and the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The UK film industry has also faced setbacks from the pandemic and the US strikes.

A Government spokesman said: “Talks on an economic deal between the US and the UK are ongoing – but we are not going to provide a running commentary on the details of live discussions or set any timelines because it is not in the national interest.

“We will continue to take a calm and steady approach to talks and aim to find a resolution to help ease the pressure on UK businesses and consumers.”

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of the British Film Commission, said: “While this announcement is clearly concerning, we need to understand the detail surrounding the proposed tariffs. We will be meeting with Government and our industry policy group in the coming days to discuss further.”