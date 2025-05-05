Author Salman Rushdie joins Hay Festival line-up

Author Sir Salman Rushdie has joined the Hay Festival line-up to speak about his recent work and the “power of storytelling”.

The Indian-born British author will speak at the long-standing literary and arts festival in June – joining figures including actor and comedian Sir Stephen Fry, musician Billy Ocean and artist Sir Grayson Perry – to discuss his recent books, Knife and Victory City.

It comes after the 77-year old writer announced the release of a new book, his first fiction since he was stabbed by Hadi Matar at an event in New York.

Sir Salman said: “I’m delighted to be returning to Hay Festival after too long and greatly looking forward to talking with Erica Wagner (author and editor).

“Let’s hope the weather gods are kind.”

Matar was found guilty of attempted murder in February after he ran on stage at the Chautauqua Institution where Sir Salman was about to speak in August 2022.

He stabbed the author more than a dozen times before a live audience, leaving the author blind in one eye. Matar will be sentenced later this month.

In April 2024, award-winning author Sir Salman released the autobiographical book Knife: Meditations After An Attempted Murder, in which he recounted the attack.

The festival event will take place on Sunday June 1 and Sir Salman will speak to Wagner about some of his recent works.

Julie Finch, chief executive of Hay Festival Global, said: “We are honoured to welcome Salman Rushdie back in person to our Town of Books this spring.

“In a very special event, we’ll explore his recent work and the power of storytelling to change the world. We know how much this appearance will mean to readers here; a chance to speak with one of our greatest living writers.”

Sir Salman has released 16 novels and won the Booker Prize for Midnight’s Children, and was shortlisted for The Satanic Verses and Quichotte.

His 1988 book The Satanic Verses was accused of being blasphemous by hardline Muslims and prompted then Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to issue a fatwa calling for Sir Salman’s death in 1989.

Sir Salman spent years in hiding, but after Iran announced it would not enforce the decree, he has travelled freely over the past quarter of a century.

The author announced earlier this year that he will publish The Eleventh Hour in November, which features a collection of stories set in Bombay neighbourhoods and English universities.

The Hay Festival will include more than 600 events from May 22 to June 1 and will feature musicians Paloma Faith and Brian Eno, children’s author Jacqueline Wilson, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, Conclave writer Robert Harris and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.