REM re-release debut single Radio Free Europe to aid threatened news service

Alternative rock band REM have re-released their debut single Radio Free Europe to raise funds for the pro-democracy media outlet.

The original single, about US government-funded media service Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), was released by the Grammy-winning band in 1981.

A remixed version is included in five-track benefit EP, Radio Free Europe 2025, released a day before World Press Freedom Day, which acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom.

REM’s Michael Stipe on stage performing (Niall Carson/PA)

It comes after attempts by the administration of US president Donald Trump to dismantle the US Agency for Global Media, including Voice of America and RFE/RL, which were designed to model independent news gathering globally in societies that restrict the press.

Lead singer of REM Michael Stipe said: “Whether it’s music or a free press – censorship anywhere is a threat to the truth everywhere.

“On World Press Freedom Day, I’m sending a shoutout to the brave journalists at Radio Free Europe.”

Bassist Mike Mills added: “Radio Free Europe’s journalists have been pissing off dictators for 75 years. You know you’re doing your job when you make the right enemies.

“Happy World Press Freedom Day to the ‘OG’ Radio Free Europe.”

RFE/RL president and chief executive Stephen Capus said: “To me, REM’s music has always embodied a celebration of freedom: freedom of expression, lyrics that make us think, and melodies that inspire action.

“Those are the very aims of our journalists at Radio Free Europe — to inform, inspire, and uphold freedoms often elusive to our audiences. We hold dictators accountable.

“They go to great lengths to silence us—blocking our websites, jamming our signals, and even imprisoning our colleagues.”

In April, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to restore 12 million dollars (£9 million) that Congress appropriated for RFE/RL.

RFE/RL started broadcasting during the Cold War. Its programmes are aired in 27 languages in 23 countries across eastern Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East.

Its corporate headquarters are in Washington, and its journalistic headquarters are in the Czech Republic.

In 2009, Radio Free Europe was inducted into the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry, which maintains and preserves sound recordings.

Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mills and Stipe were behind numerous alt-rock hits such as Everybody Hurts and It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine).

Last year, they were inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and reunited at the ceremony in New York City where they performed an acoustic version of Losing My Religion.

In September 2011, the band announced they had “decided to call it a day as a band”.

Their final studio album, Collapse Into Now, had been released in March of that year.

Radio Free Europe 2025 EP tracklist:

Radio Side:

1. Radio Free Europe 2025 (Jacknife Lee Remix)*

2. Radio Free Dub (Mitch Easter 1981 Remix)*

Liberty Side:

1. Radio Free Europe (Original Hib-Tone Single)

2. Sitting Still (Original Hib-Tone B-Side)

3. Wh. Tornado (From Cassette Set)