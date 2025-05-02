David Beckham on turning 50: My biggest accomplishment is my wife and children

David Beckham has celebrated his 50th birthday saying that his “biggest accomplishment is and will always be” his family, wife and children.

The former footballer, the only Englishman to score at three different World Cups, from 1998 to 2006, reached the milestone age on Friday.

Birthday wishes have come flooding in from his children; friends including Gary Neville, his wife Victoria Beckham, and her former Spice Girls bandmate Melanie Chisholm.

The sports star, who captained England on 59 occasions, posted on Instagram, writing he was “very grateful for many things in my life”, including his team, charity work, being the Three Lions captain, business and friends.

He added: “But my biggest accomplishment is and will always be my family, my mum and dad who sacrificed so much for me to live my dream of becoming a footballer, my sisters who had to put up with following their brother around in the freezing cold watching me play football and amazing my nan and grandad…

“My wife and best friend of 28 years and my beautiful children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz (and) Harper you are the reason I get out of bed each day thank you for making me smile and thank you for making me a better man … I love you all so much and thank you for making today so special for me … You are my world.”

Underneath the post, which included private family photos, 51-year-old singer Chisholm “welcomed” him to the 50 club, while Italian fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli wrote that he wishes him a “happy” day.

After a footballing career at Manchester United, Los Angeles Galaxy and Real Madrid, Beckham turned to making his co-owned US team Inter Miami into a success.

The former winger and Victoria, who married in 1999, are also seen as a power couple and starred in the Netflix documentary Beckham together – which included a viral scene of her discussing class.

The 51-year-old former singer-turned-fashion designer shared footage on Instagram on Friday of their private family moments, which included Beckham playing sports with their children, going to concerts and on holiday, her 50th birthday, and him working out, feeding their chickens and dancing.

She wrote: “When I look at this video, I think, ‘Wow… how lucky am I!!’ You’re everything I could have dreamed of and more. Happy 50th @davidbeckham!!! I love you and our beautiful family endlessly. You complete me xxx.”

On Thursday, she had also shared a video of the two of them dancing, and singing the Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers song Islands In The Stream, written by the Bee Gees.

She wrote: “My best friend, soul mate and dance partner for life. Like the song says, we start and end as one, In love forever, We can ride it together, ah ha. I love you.

“Happy birthday eve @davidbeckham… my everything.”

Son Romeo called his father “the most amazing role model” and wrote that he loved him “so so much”.

Beckham’s best man Neville, 50, posted on Instagram, saying that Beckham should “stand still today for once and reflect on everything you have achieved and done in these first 50 years of your life”.

“We’ve won, lost, laughed and cried but had the most incredible times together. I can still see our mums and dads in the crowd,” he added.

“Everything you’ve done has come through humility, care and hard work. I’m proud of you and more importantly trust you with my life. All my love to you.”

Beckham holds commercial and brand deals with a variety of companies, and has three sons – Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz – and youngest child, daughter Harper, 13, with Victoria.

Beckham’s footballing career included the treble-winning campaign of 1998-99, when Manchester United won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, and he earned 115 England caps, the third most of all time for the men’s team.

Beckham is also a Unicef goodwill ambassador, and is known for his style, including fitted suits, hairstyles and tattoos.

He has a production company which has put out the Disney+ documentary Save Our Squad With David Beckham, and encouraged his wife to front her own upcoming programme on Netflix, which will focus on her fashion company.