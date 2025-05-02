Billy Bragg says open letter from music stars defending Kneecap ‘lacks nuance’

Musician and activist Billy Bragg has said an open letter from music stars defending Kneecap’s right to freedom of expression “lacks any sense of nuance”.

The statement, signed by artists including former BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac, Paul Weller and Primal Scream, opposes the politicians calling for the rap trio to be dropped from the Glastonbury Festival line-up.

It comes following the emergence of two videos, one from a November 2023 gig that allegedly shows a member of the group saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

The other video, from November 2024, appears to show one member shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”, which are terrorist organisations banned in the UK. Both are being investigated by counter-terrorism officers.

In an Instagram post, Bragg, 67, said: “I’m glad to see that a number of artists have signed a letter defending Kneecap from attempts to remove them from various festival bills in the wake of comments made at shows over two years ago.

“The band have apologised for the hurt they caused to the families of murdered MPs and distanced themselves from Hamas and Hezbollah.”

In a statement, Kneecap said it has “never supported Hamas or Hezbollah” and apologised to the families of Tory MP Sir David Amess and Labour MP Jo Cox.

After the footage emerged, a string of cancelled gigs followed, including the band’s concert at the Eden Project in Cornwall on July 4.

“Having taken that step, I believe they deserve to be reinstated on those bills that have removed them, and also confirmed as playing at those festivals where they are already scheduled to perform”, Bragg said.

Kneecap members Liam Og O Hannaigh (Mo Chara), JJ O’Dochartaigh (DJ Provai), and Naoise O Caireallain (Moglai Bap) (Ian West/PA)

“However, I’m not sure I would have felt comfortable signing the letter (I wasn’t asked). My problem is that the wording lacks any sense of nuance or understanding of why this whole furore kicked off.

“And in trying to avoid the complexities of this issue by claiming that the politics of an artist’s views are irrelevant, the signatories are arguing that the only principle at stake here is free speech. I disagree.”

Bragg went on to say that “we need to accept that words have consequences” and said we must be careful to not allow “considered and cogent arguments” to “be undermined by flippant statements that we later have to apologise for.”

He also said the band is being “punished” for the “anti-Israel statements they made at Coachella” and added that “the people calling for Kneecap to be banned are the same people who decry cancel culture whenever anyone of their political persuasion is called to account”.

The hip-hop group from Belfast received criticism after their April performances at the American festival, where they projected messages including: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.”

Kneecap performing (Niall Carson/PA)

Bragg added: “Perhaps if they addressed some of the complexities of this situation in an interview, putting their statements and subsequent treatment into context while defending their right to call out genocide, it might clear the air and garner wider support for Kneecap to perform as scheduled this summer.

“What I don’t think helps them – or any of us who wish to engage in debate around highly contentious issues – is a blanket demand that artists be allowed to say whatever they want to say, without consequence.”

The open letter, signed by dozens of artists, said there is a “clear, concerted attempt to censor and ultimately deplatform” Kneecap, while claiming that politicians are “strategically concocting moral outrage over the stage utterings of a young punk band” while ignoring a “genocide” in Gaza.

On Thursday, the Met Police said they were made “aware” in April of two lots of footage from November 2023 and November 2024, and the force’s Counter Terrorism Command would be investigating.

A statement said: “Both videos were referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment by specialist officers, who have determined there are grounds for further investigation into potential offences linked to both videos.”

Kneecap, made up of Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, formed in 2017 and are known for their provocative lyrics and merchandise as well as their championing of the Irish language.