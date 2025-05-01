Free exhibition of 60 Lucian Freud sketches opens at Titanic Belfast

A free exhibition of dozens of sketches by the British painter Lucian Freud opens at Titanic Belfast on Friday.

More than 60 of the artist’s etchings will be on view, with a new immersive experience, from May until the end of September.

The exhibition, held in collaboration with the V&A, charts Freud’s development from his early explorations to his later mastery of flesh and form through line.

(left to right) Curator of the V&A’s Lucian Freud’s Etchings exhibition, Gill Saunders, chief executive of Titanic Belfast, Judith Owens, and Freud’s former studio assistant David Dawson (Liam McBurney/PA)

Artwork will include Bella in Her Pluto T-Shirt; Self-portrait: Reflection; and Donegal Man – which has a special connection to Titanic Belfast as the sitter was Pat Doherty, the visitor attraction’s chairman.

People can get further insights into Freud through the interactive listening pods where key figures who knew him well describe his habits, his relationships and the uncompromising vision that shaped his legacy.

The exhibition will also include a recreation of his Kensington studio, offering a glimpse into the space where he worked, which in itself became a living artwork.

Judith Owens, chief executive of Titanic Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Chief executive of Titanic Belfast, Judith Owens, said they were “delighted” to open the exhibition.

“This stunning exhibition and immersive experience gives people the unique opportunity to view unseen work from one of the foremost British artists of the 20th century, and to become fully immersed in finding out more about this fascinating man and the stories behind his creative process and collaborations.”

Lucian Freud’s Etchings: A Creative Collaboration exhibition, runs from May 2 until September 30 in the Andrews Gallery on Level 2 of Titanic Belfast.