Faye Tozer to play historical Wild West figure in Dita Von Teese show

Steps star Faye Tozer will play a historical figure from the Wild West in a new theatre production from burlesque star Dita Von Teese.

In Diamonds And Dust, Tozer, 49, plays Miss Kitty LeRoy, who is described as “the Wild West’s most notorious card dealer”.

The production, which has been created and is to be directed by Von Teese and Tosca Rivola, will be the first for new London venue the Emerald Theatre, with a gala opening on July 3.

Tozer told the PA news agency: “It’s such an exciting new type of project for me, with such incredible people.

“I’m such a huge fan of Dita Von Teese anyway, and it (the process of getting on board) was literally just a Zoom call, and we went through it, and they said, ‘Would you like to come on board?’ And I said, Yes, please’.”

Von Teese, 52, widely known as the Queen of Burlesque, will play Lady Luck at certain performances.

“She’s a huge star all over the world, I don’t know anyone who doesn’t know her,” Tozer said.

Tozer started her career as a show girl and said her experience performing “in sequins and feathers” will help her in the portrayal of this new character.

“For me, it’s actually, I think it’s come at a really exciting time in my life, because I’ve had a lot of different types of roles,” she said.

“But for me, I think this one is quite an empowering role, because it’s embracing sort of the graft and the skill and the wit that a woman had to have in those days to survive and actually become influential.”

Kitty LeRoy was a dancer, gambler, and performer, known for her card dealing skills, who lived in the American Old West.

“Kitty, she was an icon of her time, I mean, she was an entertainer, she was a gambler, she was a trick shooter, and then she ended up buying her own casino,” Tozer said.

“And for a female at that time, that was unheard of as well. And so she was a real survivor and a warrior and so it’s a really exciting part for me to play.”

Tozer, who has starred in a number of musical productions including Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Singin’ In The Rain, will also be singing in the production.

She said: “I think the songs that I’m doing aren’t sort of high end pop songs, belting every night.

“They’re a lot more in a lower register. They’re seductive songs. So it’s a slightly different use of my voice, which I think is a little bit more sustainable, which is good.”

Tozer found fame singing in the pop group Steps, alongside bandmates Claire Richards, Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee and Ian “H” Watkins.

The group, known for songs including Tragedy and Stomp, have had two chart-topping singles in the UK chart and four number one albums.

Diamonds And Dust includes an optional dining experience, pre-show entertainment and a late-night curated entertainment programme, Emerald After Dark.

Previews begin on June 16 2025.