Ed Sheeran leaves maths series behind as he announces release date for Play

Ed Sheeran will leave his mathematical symbol series of albums behind, as he announces the release date of new record Play.

His chart-topping albums – (Subtract), + (Plus), x (Multiply), ÷ (Divide), and = (Equals) have featured some of his biggest singles including number ones Bad Habits and Shivers.

The new record will see him delve into “new musical ground” through collaborations across the world, as the 34-year-old Suffolk singer is inspired by Indian and Persian musical cultures, and the Irish folk tradition he grew up with.

Ipswich Town fan and minority stakeholder Ed Sheeran (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The album will ballads and acoustic-driven songs, and includes the songs Old Phone, which touches on his past, and the pop hit Azizam, which he made with Iranian musician Ilya Salmanzadeh, Irish singer Johnny McDaid and American singer Savan Kotecha.

Old Phone tells the story of a person restarting an unused device and finding messages from a lost friend, an argument with an ex, and distant family through nostalgic acoustic melodies, and is produced by US producer Blake Slatkin and Salmanzadeh.

Sheeran has worked with African artists including Nigerian singers Fireboy DML and Burna Boy, and toured extensively in Asia – with a concert in India seeing him bring Indian singer Shilpa Rao on stage for them to sing in a local language.

His last 14-track album covered a series of difficult events which impacted on his life, including his wife Cherry Seaborn being diagnosed with a tumour while pregnant and the death of his close friend Jamal Edwards.

During the same time period, Sheeran won a court battle after two songwriters claimed his 2017 hit Shape Of You infringed copyright of their song Oh Why. He later spoke openly about the mental strain the case caused him.

Sheeran has eight number one albums, with his latest being his +–=÷× (Tour Collection) compilation.

The four-time Grammy winner has become known in recent years for his support of football club Ipswich Town, which he sponsors.

Sheeran has links to Ireland, and released the hits Galway Girl and Nancy Mulligan on the ÷ album.

Play will be released on September 12.