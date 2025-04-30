Minecraft Movie is biggest film of 2025 so far in UK and Ireland

A Minecraft Movie has become the biggest film of the year so far in the UK and Ireland after just four weeks on release, figures show.

The fantasy adventure comedy, based on the hit video game, has made £51.7 million at the combined box office across the two countries.

This is enough to overtake 2025’s previous highest-grossing film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which notched up £46.3 million after 11 weeks in cinemas.

The forthcoming bank holiday weekend is likely to give A Minecraft Movie a further boost, meaning it could soon pass the £59.6 million taken by the musical Wicked, which was last year’s highest-grossing release in the UK and Ireland.

The film has attracted huge audiences to cinemas in recent weeks, mainly of young children and teenagers, with some breaking into wild and eruptive behaviour at key scenes and lines of dialogue.

A moment when US actor Jack Black’s character shouts “chicken jockey” has triggered particularly raucous celebrations, including whoops, clapping and the throwing of popcorn.

The line is a reference to a baby zombie riding a chicken – something that occurs extremely rarely in the video game.

A test of the Minecraft Movie’s popularity may come in the shape of the latest superhero film in the Marvel Comics franchise, Thunderbolts*, which opens in the UK this weekend.

All box offices figures have been published by the British Film Institute using data from Comscore.