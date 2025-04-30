Actors who have starred in JK Rowling adaptations sign trans solidarity letter

Actors who have starred in JK Rowling adaptations have signed an open letter standing “in solidarity” with members of the LGBT+ community “impacted” by the recent Supreme Court ruling on gender.

The Harry Potter author, 59, who has been outspoken on gender issues, supported the ruling, which said that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne, who led the Fantastic Beasts films, and Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter film series, are among the stars who have signed the open letter addressed to film and TV industry bodies, encouraging them to support the trans community.

Eddie Redmayne at a Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them worldwide fan event (Ian West/PA)

Ghosts actress Charlotte Ritchie, who appeared as a student in Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, and Breeders star Daisy Haggard, who voiced the Ministry Of Magic lift in the Harry Potter films, also signed the letter.

Another signatory was Bridgerton actress Bessie Carter, the daughter of Dame Imelda Staunton, who played Dolores Umbridge in the popular films about witchcraft and wizardry.

The letter said that the signatories wish to “add our voices to the 2000+ signatories of the Open Letter from UK Writers to the Trans Community published last week”, which was signed by Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel.

Signatories of the film and TV letter include The Brutalist actor Joe Alwyn, Babygirl star Harris Dickinson, The Last Of Us actor Bella Ramsey, Happy Valley star James Norton, and Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, who previously said she was “disgusted” by the ruling.

The letter said: “We believe the ruling undermines the lived reality and threatens the safety of trans, non-binary, and intersex people living in the UK.”

JK Rowling (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The letter called on organisations including Bafta and the BBC to join them in “condemning” the Supreme Court ruling by “using their public platforms to make meaningful commitments to protecting trans, non-binary, and intersex members, talent and staff from discrimination within their respective organisations.”

It said: “Film and television are powerful tools for empathy and education, and we believe passionately in the ability of the screen to change hearts and minds. This is our opportunity to be on the right side of history.”

Rowling appeared to celebrate the April 16 ruling by posting a photo of her smoking a cigar on social media, with the caption “I love it when a plan comes together”, with the hashtags Supreme Court and Women’s Rights.

The Supreme Court decision was hailed as a victory by women’s rights campaigners, but LGBT+ charity Stonewall described it as “incredibly worrying for the trans community”.

The judges said trans people are still protected from discrimination under equalities legislation, and that this interpretation of the law does not cause disadvantage to the “potentially vulnerable group”.

Bafta and the BBC have been approached for comment.