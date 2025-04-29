Ryan Reynolds says he is looking forward to ‘many more’ years with Wrexham

Actor Ryan Reynolds has revealed he is looking forward to “many more” years at Wrexham after the football club won promotion to the Championship.

Deadpool star Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham for £2 million in February 2021 and have led the Welsh club out of the fifth division, known as the National League, and into the second tier of English football.

The pair’s time with the club has been documented in the FX series Welcome To Wrexham, which has run for three series and earned eight Emmys, with a fourth season set to air next month.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in the stands (Martin Rickett/PA)

Writing on X, Reynolds said: “This club is the sum of its supporters.

“Before we showed up they’d saved it multiple times. It’s a temple as much as a football pitch. @Wrexham_AFC has been one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

Wrexham beat Charlton 3-0 on Saturday to became the first team in English professional football to achieve three successive promotions.

Reynolds’ post was accompanied by a clip of him attending a concert by Ed Sheeran, a minority owner and sponsor of Ipswich Town.

At the gig, Sheeran told him: “Ryan, I think Wrexham are going to get promoted and we’re going to see each other next season.”

Ipswich fan and minority owner Ed Sheeran saw his side relegated from the Premier League to the Championship on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ipswich were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship on Saturday, after winning just four matches in the top flight this season.

Reynolds crossed his fingers after Sheeran’s comments in the video, which charted Wrexham’s success, accompanied by US band Green Day’s song Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life).

He added: “It’s hard to avoid immediately starting work on next season – but important to take the moment in. Looking back and looking forward feels really good right now.

“I think I speak for @RMcElhenney when I say, thank you for the greatest four years and here’s to many more.”

The football club has seen recent royal visits from the Prince of Wales and the King and Queen, and actors including Wolverine star Hugh Jackman, who is a supporter of Norwich City.

McElhenney and Reynolds were honoured in 2022 with the Dragon Award from the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C for promoting the country and its language.