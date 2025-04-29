Paul Mescal to make National Theatre debut in two 20th century plays

Irish actor Paul Mescal is to make his debut at London’s National Theatre in productions of A Whistle In The Dark and Death Of A Salesman.

The productions will take place as part of National Theatre co-chief executive Indhu Rubasingham’s inaugural programme, with dates for the performances yet to be announced.

Both 20th century plays will take place in the Lyttelton Theatre, and focus on dysfunctional family relationships, the struggle for identity, and societal and familial expectations.

A Whistle In The Dark will later transfer to the Abbey Theatre, while a second pair of productions to run in the Lyttelton will be announced at a later date.

Paul Mescal was recently cast as Sir Paul McCartney in an upcoming series of Beatles films (Ian West/PA)

Tom Murphy play A Whistle In The Dark will be directed by Caitriona McLaughlin, while Arthur Miller’s Death Of A Salesman will be directed by Rebecca Frecknall.

Further casting and ticket sale dates will be announced in due course.

Speaking about the new programme, Rubasingham said: “The National Theatre is a very special place at the heart of our national discourse, and I am incredibly proud to be its seventh director.

“I am so excited about everything to come, and the wealth of projects and artists announced today.

“The National Theatre is a beacon of creativity, humanity and possibilities. It holds the stories of so many people who have made this place mean so much to so many.

“This is just the beginning, a flavour of what’s to come, the start of the next chapter.”

The National Theatre will also work with rapper Stormzy on a production.

The news about Mescal came after it was announced the 29-year-old will play Sir Paul McCartney in four films directed by Sir Sam Mendes about The Beatles.

He shot to stardom during the pandemic for his role as love interest Connell Waldron in BBC miniseries Normal People, based on the novel of the same name by Irish author Sally Rooney.

Mescal also won an Olivier Award for a stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire, before starring in Gladiator II, directed by Sir Ridley Scott, as an arena fighter who tries to bring down two maniacal emperors.