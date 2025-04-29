Haim announce UK I Quit tour with London, Cardiff and Glasgow dates

US band Haim have announced a UK tour in support of forthcoming album I Quit.

The band, made up of sisters Alana, Este and Danielle Haim, will play dates in London, Cardiff and Glasgow as part of their first performances in the UK since 2023’s show at London’s All Points East.

It comes after the group’s fourth album was announced last week.

It is their first new record since 2020’s Women In Music Pt III and is set to be released on June 20

The band have already released three singles from their new album in Relationships; Everybody’s Trying To Figure Me Out; and Down To Be Wrong.

Their last album earned them a Brit Award for best international group along with two Grammy Award nominations.

Formed in California in 2007, Haim have had six UK top 40 singles and two UK number one albums, and served as the opening act at a number of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates in 2023.

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at 10am on May 2, with a number of presales taking place beforehand, with one for those who have pre-ordered starting on Tuesday.

Haim’s I Quit UK tour in full

– June 27: Margate – Dreamland Summer Series

– October 24: Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

– October 25: Cardiff – Utilita Arena

– October 26: Brighton – Brighton Centre

– October 28: London – The O2

– October 30: Manchester – Co-Op Live

– October 31: Glasgow – OVO Hydro