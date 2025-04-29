Five UK attractions shortlisted for Museum Of The Year Award and £120,000 prize

Five UK attractions have been shortlisted for the Art Fund Museum Of The Year Award 2025 with a chance to win its £120,000 prize.

Beamish, The Living Museum of the North in County Durham, Chapter in Cardiff, Compton Verney in Warwickshire, Golden Thread Gallery in Belfast, and Perth Museum have all been nominated for the award, with the winner being announced on June 26.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Liverpool, the first time the award has been presented outside London, with the four losing finalists receiving £15,000 each.

Perth Museum is among the attractions nominated for the award (David Levene/Art Fund/PA)

Beamish, The Living Museum of the North is an open air museum, looking at life in the north east of England in the 1820s, 1900s, 1940s and 1950s, while Chapter is a Welsh arts centre made up of a gallery, artist studios, theatres, cinemas, a cafe bar, and community garden.

Compton Verney is an art gallery with six installations, Golden Thread Gallery is a Northern Irish contemporary art gallery and Perth Museum looks at 10,000 years of Scottish and world history through a local lens.

Chapter in Cardiff has been nominated (David Levene/Art Fund/PA)

Art Fund director Jenny Waldman, who will chair the judging panel, said: “This year’s finalists are inspiring examples of museums at their best – deeply connected to their local communities, responsive to the world around them, and alive with energy and ideas.

“Each one offers a distinctive experience, showing the endless creativity and care that goes into making museums inspiring and exciting spaces for everyone.

“Art Fund is proud to celebrate their work and support their ambition through Art Fund Museum of the Year.

“We hope people across the UK will be inspired to visit these remarkable places and museums in their local area to discover the powerful role they can play in our lives.”

The award aims to recognise inspiring projects and activity from autumn 2023 through to winter 2024, looking at the overall achievements of the organisation, impactful projects, staff and volunteers, and community engagement.

The prize is funded by Art Fund members who buy a National Art Pass.