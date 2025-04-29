Daisy May Cooper and Ruby Barker to star in Asterix And Obelix: The Big Fight

Actresses Daisy May Cooper and Ruby Barker are to star in the voice cast of Netflix animated series Asterix And Obelix: The Big Fight.

Bafta-winning This Country star Cooper and Bridgerton actress Barker will voice Impedimenta and Metadata respectively when the series airs on Netflix on Wednesday.

The cast also includes Haydn Oakley voicing Asterix and Ben Crowe voicing Obelix.

The show will see Rome desperate to conquer the last independent village in Gaul, the home of Asterix and Obelix.

The Gauls have superiority in battle thanks to a magic potion, but when the potion master loses his memory, the villagers are left to their own devices against the might of Rome.

Asterix And Obelix: The Big Fight has been adapted by Alain Chabat from the comic books by Rene Goscinny and Albert Uderzo.

Since it was created in 1959, the Asterix series has produced a number of books, TV series, films and video and board games.

It follows Asterix, a short man who wears a helmet with wings, and his friend Obelix as they resist Roman conquerors in Gaul.

A theme park based on the characters, called Parc Asterix, opened about 20 miles north of Paris in 1989, and is one of the most visited tourist attractions in France.