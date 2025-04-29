Channel 4 to host Location Location Location 25th anniversary night

Channel 4 is to host a night of programming to celebrate the 25th anniversary of property show Location Location Location.

A new series of the show will launch at 8pm on May 14, followed by two one-off specials at 9pm and 10pm – 25 Years Of Location Location Location and Kirstie And Phil: Bleeps, Bloops And Best Bits.

The former will see presenters Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp explore the timeline of the UK property market during the show’s time on air, and its trends and technology.

Bleeps, Bloops And Best Bits will be a compilation of highlights and humorous mistakes from the show.

Speaking about the anniversary, Allsopp said: “However many times I hear it I still can’t believe it has been 25 years, it is an enormous privilege to have the opportunity to travel around the whole country working with so many lovely house hunters and such brilliant crew.

“When Phil and I started we knew a bit about property and nothing about TV. We’ve learned a great deal more about property and a bit about TV.”

Spencer added: “Although quite surreal, it’s also been fun looking back and seeing not only how we have changed through the 25 years, but also watching how our friendship developed and then strengthened across the years.

“Being able to visit every part of the four nations and support hundreds of people in their home searches has been an enormous privilege – none of which would have been achievable without so many brilliant people behind the camera.”

The pair have helped almost 750 people with their property searches, viewing almost 1,800 homes.

The new series of Location Location Location will be available to stream on the Channel 4 website from 8pm on Wednesday May 14, along with the specials and Spencer’s top 10 episodes.