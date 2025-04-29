Benny Blanco says Selena Gomez waited outside his house 30 minutes before dates

Producer Benny Blanco has revealed singer Selena Gomez used to wait outside his house for 30 minutes in her car before dates.

The 37-year-old said his now-fiance did not realise he could see her on his cameras while she was waiting, while speaking to Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie on their Table Manners podcast.

Blanco said: “Selena’s so insane that when we first started going out on dates, she was so obsessed with being on time.

Blanco said he could see Gomez waiting in her car on his cameras (James Manning/PA)

“She used to pull up to my house, minimum 20 minutes early, maybe 30 minutes early, and she would wait outside.

“But she didn’t realise that my cameras could see down the street, and her car would just be parked outside for like 30 minutes, and she would just wait until it was time to come in.”

Gomez, 32, added: “I don’t think we’ve ever said that out loud to anyone, but it’s so funny.

“It’s just, I don’t know, I was nervous that I really liked him and I wanted to get there and, like, maybe call a friend to pump me up or do my make-up again or something.”

The pair’s romantic revelations come after they released the collaborative album I Said I Love You First in March.

Speaking about their first kiss, Blanco added: “Towards the end of the date, we were just sitting in the living room on the couch, and we were playing, We’re Not Really Strangers (a card game).

“And there was a thing where it said, ‘take a selfie with the person next to you’, and she got right on my chest and took a selfie.

“And then right after, I just looked at her, and I said, ‘I got to kiss this girl’, and I kissed her right away.

“And her heart started beating so quickly, and she started getting a rash on her face, and she was so nervous.”

Gomez added: “I hadn’t liked anyone in a very long time. So some kisses are for fun, and then when you feel something behind a kiss, it’s completely different.

“And I’d been alone for about five years, with the exception of a few shitty dates here and there, but never felt that way, and I was a little embarrassed.”

Gomez began her music career in the 2000s and has had five UK top 10 singles and two UK top 10 singles, she recently Emilia Perez as Jessica Del Monte.

Blanco released his only solo studio album Friends Keep Secrets in 2018, and has produced records for the likes of Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Kesha.

The full interview can be heard on the weekly Table Manners podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.