Mariah Carey among performers announced for Capital’s Summertime Ball

US pop star Mariah Carey will play at Capital’s Summertime Ball.

US musician Benson Boone, Price Tag singer Jessie J, rapper and social media star KSI and Messy singer Lola Young are also among the first acts revealed for the event.

Carey, 56, known for songs including All I Want For Christmas Is You and Emotions, will perform this June when the annual music event returns to Wembley Stadium.

Also performing are pop supergroup Busted vs McFly, Swedish singer Zara Larsson, US singer Dasha and Mean Girls star Renee Rapp.

Benson Boone is among the acts who will perform at the event in June (Ian West/PA)

Capital Breakfast hosts Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby will announce more names from 7am on Tuesday.

North, 35, said: “We are absolutely buzzing to be back at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard this year.

“We’ve just announced the first half of the incredible line-up on air but be sure to tune in to Capital Breakfast tomorrow for even more names that will be playing.”

Ashley Tabor-King, founder and executive president of radio company Global, said: “Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back, and this year we’re bringing some huge names we’ve never had at the ball before.

“We’ve got a stellar line-up of global superstars and today’s biggest hit music artists – all set to light up the stage.

“This is truly one of our best ever line-ups and we can’t wait to see 80,000 Capital listeners enjoy every moment, it’s going to be a day to remember.”

Last year Kylie Minogue made a surprise appearance at the event to perform to the more than 80,000 fans at the radio station’s show.

Tickets go on general sale on April 30 at 9am on Global Player, the official Capital app.

Capital listeners who are logged into Global Player will get exclusive pre-sale access to tickets from 9am on April 29.

Capital’s Summertime Ball will be held at Wembley Stadium on Sunday June 15.