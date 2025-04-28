Jack P Shepherd unlikely to invite Celebrity Big Brother housemates to wedding

Celebrity Big Brother winner Jack P Shepherd has indicated that the likelihood of him inviting his fellow housemates to his wedding is slim, saying: “I’ve only known them three weeks.”

The Coronation Street actor, 37, who announced his engagement in June 2024, was crowned champion of the ITV1 reality show last week.

“I didn’t think I’d get to anywhere near the final, I thought I’d be out week one,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB).

Shepherd, known for playing David Platt on the soap, was put up for the series’ first eviction alongside former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant and Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke.

Sir Michael was voted out while Shepherd and Rourke remained, with the Sin City actor later being kicked out of the show for “inappropriate language” and “instances of unacceptable behaviour”.

Shepherd said: “He (Rourke) kind of isolated himself from the entire group. He’d sleep all day.

“(He’d say) ‘Oh no, I’m only here for like, four days’. We were like, ‘No, it’s like a three-week gig.’

“He went: ‘No, no, no, no, I’m not doing that’.”

Shepherd also spoke about the relationship between former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa and reality star Chris Hughes, who grew close during their time in the Big Brother house.

“They were just the best of friends in the house, he’s like a little bit of a puppy dog, is he, Chris. He needs company.”

He added: “I mean, don’t get me wrong, if it comes out in 20 minutes that they’ve announced the wedding, I’ll be here with egg on my face.”

It comes after Siwa’s partner, Australian actor Kath Ebbs, said they ended their relationship at the Celebrity Big Brother after-party.

Asked if he will invite the housemates to his wedding, he said: “No, I don’t think so. Come on. I’ve only known them three weeks.

“Got guest list (a) mile long.”

He added: “He (Hughes) keeps asking for an invite. Keeps on going, ‘I’ll see you at that wedding’, I’m like ‘I don’t think you will pal’, haven’t even told him (the) date.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard finished second on Celebrity Big Brother while singer Siwa placed third, with actress Donna Preston in fourth, Chesney Hawkes in fifth place and Hughes in sixth.