EastEnders’ Queen Vic pub to reopen to mark VE Day 80th anniversary

EastEnders’ Queen Vic pub is to reopen to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in a special episode of the BBC soap.

The episode will see the show’s characters coming together in the pub to remember those who lost their lives during the Second World War when it airs on May 8, the day of the anniversary of victory in Europe in 1945.

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) will convince Queen Vic landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) to reopen the pub, after it was destroyed in an explosion during the show’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

EastEnders’ Queen Vic pub which exploded during the soap’s 40th anniversary celebrations (Adam Pensotti/BBC/PA)

Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) will also be seen believing the party is planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of VE Day in 1995 as his dementia takes hold.

Other moments will feature nods to wartime Britain, including historical footage and music associated with the Second World War and the celebrations that took place across the capital when the war ended.

EastEnders executive producer, Chris Clenshaw said: “Like many others across the UK who will be marking this poignant moment in history, we wanted to honour and remember those courageous individuals who gave their lives during the war with a special EastEnders episode marking 80 years since VE Day.”

The Queen Vic exploded after Sonia Fowler’s (Natalie Cassidy) former partner Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) crashed his car into the Albert Square pub after being on the run following a murder, and kidnapping Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).

Back in 1945, VE Day saw people across the country light hundreds of bonfires and beacons as they celebrated news of the German surrender, with parties going on late into the night.