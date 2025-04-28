Celebrity Big Brother stars JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes say bond is ‘platonic’

Celebrity Big Brother stars JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have described their relationship as “platonic” after speculation that their friendship blossomed into romance while on the show.

At the weekend, Siwa’s partner, Australian actor Kath Ebbs, said in a video posted to social media that Siwa had ended their relationship at the Celebrity Big Brother after party.

Former Dance Moms star Siwa, 21, told ITV’s This Morning that the break up “was not supposed to happen like that” and that her partner had initially said they would not be attending the wrap party.

She said: “When I went into the house, day one, fun. Day two, fun. Well, day two actually wasn’t that fun… day three, I was now in my own thoughts, away from everyone that I know, away from outside opinions, away from everything.

“And I sat with myself and from that point on, I really realised things that I was okay with in my life that I should never have been okay with.”

Asked if she was talking about her relationship, she said: “So many things, that is one of them, but so many things.

“And then I, obviously I wanted to hold them inside because I didn’t want to air that out very publicly.

“But there were countless things that I was like, that’s not something that I should be okay with, and I don’t need to be okay with, and I’m not happy.

“And I knew as soon as I got out I wanted to fix things in my life and make the changes that I needed to make.”

Chris Hughes placed sixth on the show (Ian West/PA)

She added: “I think I realised just how not great things were, that I was pretending they were great.

“And it’s been hard, but it’s been good and I’m very happy with where I am now. I’m very grateful that I had you (Hughes) in there for support and for comfort.”

Speaking about the break up she said: “I’ll be honest, that was not a plan, that was not an intention, that was not supposed to happen like that.

“Initially I was told that the wrap party was something they didn’t want to attend and then about an hour into the wrap party, they decided they wanted to.

“And so I was genuinely just going to have a conversation before and then it just led to another. They straight up asked me if I was happy, and I said ‘No’.

“One thing led to another, and that conversation did take place there.”

JoJo Siwa, 21, rose to fame on Dance Moms (Imagespace/Alamy Live News/PA)

Asked if her friendship with Hughes had impacted this, she said: “Obviously we’re close, obviously we’re tight.”

Hughes added: “Our friendship is just a… it’s hard to explain, it’s just a really strong bond between two people, which is just a strong friendship.

“And I think you can have, like, a soulmate friendship. I think that’s a thing.

“And to me, it’s like that energy of where it’s not like the standard friendship that you have with your friends, but it’s still a friendship.

“We are friends, and it’s just nice, and… I found it strange, because it was such a strong friendship.”

Asked if she would like the relationship to be romantic, Siwa said: “Look, he’s a great guy. It is platonic. We have a lot of fun together.

“Life is life, and I don’t know any future of anything, but I’m really grateful for our dynamic that we have, and our bond that we have, and whatever life does, life will do.”

The Celebrity Big Brother final saw Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd crowned the winner.

Siwa placed third on the ITV1 reality show while Hughes placed sixth.