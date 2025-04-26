Ryan Reynolds shares kiss with Blake Lively as Wrexham earn third promotion

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and actress Blake Lively, have celebrated the club’s third promotion in a row.

The Welsh club earned a place in the Championship as Hollywood stars McElhenney and Reynolds watched on at the Sky Bet League One match at SToK Racecourse, Wrexham on Saturday evening.

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds and forward Sam Smith celebrate with the trophy after winning the Sky Bet League One match (Martin Rickett/PA)

As Wrexham took their first goal, Deadpool star Reynolds kissed his wife, Gossip Girl star Lively, in celebration.

Wrexham finished with a 3-0 win over Charlton.

Reynolds celebrated the club’s triumph with forward Sam Smith, who scored two goals.

The hosts took an early lead through midfielder Oliver Rathbone, who struck first time from the edge of the box in the 16th minute and found the bottom corner.

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds (right) and his wife, Blake Lively (Martin Rickett/PA)

Last year, Wrexham earned its second promotion to League One, after winning a place in League Two in 2023.

Since McElhenney and Reynolds’s takeover in February 2021, they have contributed to worldwide attention for the team.

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrate with the trophy after the Sky Bet League One match on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Their FX documentary show Welcome To Wrexham has had three series and earned eight Emmys.

A fourth season is set to air next month.

In 2022, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-creator McElhenney and Reynolds were honoured by the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C for promoting the country and its language with the Dragon Award.

The football club has also seen recent royal visits from the Prince of Wales and the King and Queen and actors including Wolverine star Hugh Jackman.