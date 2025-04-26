Love Island star Georgia Harrison ‘joyful’ as she announces pregnancy

Love Island star Georgia Harrison has announced she is expecting her first child with her partner Jack Stacey.

The reality TV star and campaigner, 30, has reportedly been dating Mr Stacey for less than a year.

She wrote in a Saturday Instagram post: “We’ve been keeping a secret.

“Me and Jack are having a baby! Due November 2025, we can’t wait to welcome this little one into the world and embrace all the joy and love he or she will bring.

“I still can’t believe I’ve finally got everything I ever wanted and I couldn’t be more grateful… And just like that two are about to become three.”

She shared the news alongside an image of her holding her pregnancy scan, and pictures of her and Mr Stacey together.

Underneath the post, Love Island stars Maura Higgins, Tasha Ghouri, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Olivia Bowen along with former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann congratulated Harrison.

McCann wrote: “Wow darling you are going to be the best mamma congrats.”

Earlier this year, Harrison released the documentary Georgia Harrison: Porn, Power, Profit, which dives into the issue of deepfakes and image-based sexual abuse after being outspoken about her ex-partner.

Celebrity Big Brother winner Stephen Bear was convicted of sharing a private film of them having sex.

Harrison, who rose to fame on the reality series The Only Way Is Essex and appeared on the ITV2 dating show Love Island in 2017, waived her right to anonymity and has increasingly campaigned for action on the issue.

She has also spoken to MPs on the Women and Equalities Committee and at the Labour Party Conference about her experience, and fronted the ITV documentary Revenge Porn: Georgia Vs Bear.

Bear was jailed after being found guilty in 2023 of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

Harrison has also taken part in Love Island: All Stars and won Channel 4 reality show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins with boxer Lani Daniels.