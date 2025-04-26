Kneecap set for action on ‘false accusations of antisemitism’ at Coachella gig

Rap trio Kneecap have suggested they are taking legal action against “false accusations of antisemitism” after criticism of them displaying messages about the war in Gaza during their set at US music festival Coachella.

The Belfast group accused Israel of genocide and war crimes against Palestinians with on-screen messages when they ended their set at the second weekend of the event in California.

They read: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people”, “It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes” and “F*** Israel. Free Palestine”.

Following the performance, former The X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne called for their US work visas to be revoked, and Kneecap’s manager Daniel Lambert said the band had received “severe” death threats.

In an Instagram statement, the band alleged they had “faced a co-ordinated smear campaign”, saying that their shows have previously “called out” the conflict in Gaza.

“The recent attacks against us, largely emanating from the US, are based on deliberate distortions and falsehoods,” Kneecap added.

“We are taking action against several of these malicious efforts.”

They added: “Let us be absolutely clear. The reason Kneecap is being targeted is simple – we are telling the truth, and our audience is growing.

“Those attacking us want to silence criticism of a mass slaughter. They weaponise false accusations of antisemitism to distract, confuse, and provide cover for genocide.”

Members of the rap trio Kneecap (Brian Lawless/PA)

Kneecap, made up of Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, added that “there are massive numbers of Jewish people outraged by this genocide just as we are”, and said they “will not stay silent” on Gaza.

They said: “The young people at our gigs see through the lies. They stand on the side of humanity and justice, and that gives us great hope.”

The trio, who perform in Irish and English, received support on the post from US rapper Macklemore, American-Irish comedian Des Bishop, Love Island star Matthew MacNabb and US singer Carsie Blanton.

Macklemore wrote “that it”, while Bishop said: “They are all suddenly against free speech over here (in the US).”

On Tuesday, Osbourne called the images at Coachella “projections of anti-Israel messages and hate speech”.

The music manager and wife of Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne wrote on X: “As someone of both Irish Catholic on my mother’s side and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage on her father’s side and extensive experience in the music industry, I understand the complexities involved.

“I urge you to join me in advocating for the revocation of Kneecap’s work visa.”

Earlier this week, the Metropolitan Police said counter-terrorism officers are investigating footage of a London performance from Kneecap.

Clips posted online by Danny Morris, from Jewish security charity the Community Security Trust, appear to show one member of the group shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a performance at the Kentish Town Forum, and a Hezbollah flag being displayed.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are banned in the UK and it is a crime to express support for them.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of the video and it has been referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment and to determine whether any further police investigation may be required.”

In February, Rich Peppiatt, the director and co-writer of a film about the band picked up outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer at the Bafta film awards.

The Irish-language film Kneecap depicts their rise, and was nominated in six categories.

When asked about their visa status, a US State Department spokesman said: “Due to privacy and other considerations, and visa confidentiality, we generally will not comment on department actions with respect to specific cases.”

Osbourne’s representative has been contacted for comment.