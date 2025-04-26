JoJo Siwa’s partner says they broke up at Celebrity Big Brother after-party

Reality star JoJo Siwa and her long-term partner ended their relationship at the Celebrity Big Brother after-party, Australian actor Kath Ebbs has said.

The couple confirmed their relationship earlier this year, and US singer and former Dance Moms star Siwa referred to her non-binary partner Ebbs during the ITV reality show.

Siwa, who developed a strong friendship with Love Island star Chris Hughes while on the programme, came third during the final on Friday.

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd went on to be crowned the champion of the 2025 series.

In an Instagram video, Neighbours star, presenter and DJ Ebbs said Siwa “asked to marry them before this social experiment”.

They added they travelled to the UK, and went “to the live show to show up for my partner and support them in their experience”, and talk about their relationship.

“(I) went to the after party with my, I guess now, ex, crazy thing to say, and was dumped in the party,” they said.

Ebbs claimed Siwa told them “they had realised in the house that I wasn’t the person that they wanted to spend the foreseeable” future with.

Racing presenter Hughes was the first to be evicted from the house on Friday, and after he left denied that he and Siwa had romantic feelings for each other.

He said: “She reminded me a lot of this, sorry I might get emotional now, but the thing that fascinated me most about her is not the stuff that she’s done, because I was still finding out stuff she’d done even yesterday, it was what she’s come through, and what she’s been through when she was a teenager.

“And that’s similar to what my ex-girlfriend went through, so kind of seeing how they are both similarly as people, I mean in the respect that she’s come through a lot, and she is purely a nice person, and I’m saying the similarities are in the personality.”

Siwa revealed she was playing tennis with Hughes on Sunday, and said: “We absolutely love and adore him, he is in my life for forever now.

“I’m so incredibly grateful for him, he has helped me have my hard times in this house, he’s helped me get through them, but more importantly, he has helped me create my happiest times in this house.

“He is more than a friend, he is just such a special guy, I’m so lucky.”

During her time on the programme, she told RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Danny Beard that she feels she is “queer”, after previously coming out as a lesbian.

She said: “I think that’s the thing. I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realised, oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer. And I think that’s really cool.”

Hughes, 32, and Siwa, 21, grew close after he comforted her when Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke made comments about the singer’s sexuality.

During the instalment, Oscar-nominated actor Rourke asked the YouTuber if she “likes girls or boys”, and when she explained she was attracted to women and had a non-binary partner, he responded saying “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay any more”.

Later, he said he would “vote the lesbian out real quick”, and Siwa responded saying it was “homophobic, if that was your reasoning”.

Hughes warned Rourke that he “can’t do that” before the former boxer said “I need a fag”, and gestured towards Siwa saying “I’m not talking to you”.

Siwa was visibly upset, and Hughes went over to make sure she was okay.

The Wrestler and 9 1/2 Weeks star Rourke was given a “formal warning” in the diary room, and warned over further inappropriate behaviour.

He was later thrown out for “further use of inappropriate language” and “instances of unacceptable behaviour”.

A publicist for Siwa has been contacted for comment.