Singer JoJo Siwa and drag star Danny Beard among Celebrity Big Brother finalists

US singer JoJo Siwa, drag queen Danny Beard, and music star Chesney Hawkes are among the housemates battling it out to be crowned winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2025.

This year’s series, airing on ITV1, has seen a couple of bust-ups, mainly involving Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, who was booted from the house following instances of “inappropriate language” and “unacceptable behaviour”.

After a triple eviction, which saw the departure of EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, children’s TV presenter Angellica Bell and reality TV star Ella Rae Wise, the finalists were revealed.

Former Dance Moms star Siwa, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Beard, The One And Only singer Hawkes, Love Island star Chris Hughes and comedian Donna Preston, will all compete in the show’s final on Friday.

Here we take a look at this year’s finalists:

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa (Imagespace/Alamy Live News)

Siwa, 21, first found fame on US reality TV programme Dance Moms, which followed the lives of the children at the Abby Lee Dance Company, and their mothers.

The young TV star appeared across a number of TV series on the Nickelodeon channel and has also released singles and EPs.

In 2021, she competed on Dancing With The Stars and was part of the first same-sex dancing partnership in the show’s history.

A year later she was announced as a judge for season 17 of US dance programme So You Think You Can Dance.

Danny Beard

Danny Beard attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere (Ian West/PA)

Beard, 32, won the fourth series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2022.

The performer, real name Daniel Curtis, also appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2016 where they performed Sweet Transvestite from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

In January they gave a speech at a vigil in Liverpool held for their friend and fellow Drag Race star The Vivienne, who had died earlier in the month.

Chesney Hawkes

Chesney Hawkes is a Celebrity Big Brother finalist (James Manning/PA)

Singer Hawkes made his name with 1991 number one single The One And Only, and has gone on to achieve six UK hit singles and one UK top 40 album.

The 53-year-old is the son of The Tremeloes singer and bassist Chip Hawkes, and has even performed with his father’s 1960s band.

In 2015, the singer competed on Celebrity MasterChef, where he was eliminated at the semi-final stage of the BBC cooking programme.

Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes is a finalist on Celebrity Big Brother (Suzan Moore/PA)

TV presenter Chris Hughes made his name when he appeared on the third series of ITV reality TV series Love Island.

The 32-year-old has gone on to present horse racing coverage for ITV, and has appeared as a contestant on Pointless Celebrities, Tipping Point: Lucky Stars and Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted, where he finished as a runner-up in 2018.

Alongside his friend and fellow former Love Island contestant Kem Cetinay, Hughes embarked on a short music career in 2017, with the pair naming themselves Chris And Kem.

The duo’s song Little Bit Leave It, reached number 15 on the UK singles chart.

Donna Preston

Donna Preston will take part in the Celebrity Big Brother final on Friday (Ian West/PA)

Actress and comedian Preston is known for her appearance in Netflix’s The Sandman as Despair, and on ITV comedy panel show Hey Tracey! and Channel 4 reality TV series Scared Of The Dark.

The 38-year-old has also appeared in Catherine Tate’s six-part Netflix mockumentary sitcom Hard Cell and the streaming platform’s Good Omens fantasy series.

The final of Celebrity Big Brother will air at 9pm on Friday on ITV and ITVX.