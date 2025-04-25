Penny Lancaster says she threw food she had made for family during menopause

Loose Women star Penny Lancaster has said she threw food she had prepared for Sir Rod Stewart and their children while going through the menopause.

The 54-year-old explained she became frustrated when they did not come for dinner when called, while speaking to Dame Prue Leith on Loose Women: The Podcast.

Dame Prue, 85, asked her and fellow Loose Women star Coleen Nolan to share their “baking disasters”, to which Lancaster replied: “One of my hugest disasters, it wasn’t so much the cooking, it was where it ended up, it ended up on the walls.

Lancaster said Sir Rod told her to seek help from a doctor (Ian West/PA)

“It was during the lockdown when I didn’t realise I was going through menopause.

“I thought I was going through a depression and I made this dinner for my boys and my husband, and I was calling out and calling out – and because it was endless, wasn’t it? It was breakfast, lunch and dinner, you know, forever – and I was just fed up that they weren’t coming down when I’d asked them.

“Then finally, when they walked into the kitchen, I’d had enough. I literally picked up the plates and burst into tears, and threw them across the kitchen.

“The dinner ended up on the walls, I ended up on the floor in a crumpled mess.

“Rod went, ‘boys quick, leave mummy, give her a minute’, and he came over to me and he said, ‘I’m sorry, darling, are you okay?’, and then the boys came in and they all helped clear up, and they were like, ‘I’m sorry mummy’.

“I said, ‘oh, I’m sorry’, and then my husband was like, ‘right, we need to get you to a doctor, this isn’t the mummy we know, this isn’t Penny, there’s something beyond you worrying about lockdown, there’s something else going on’.

“And it was the side effects to menopause, it just kind of blew a circuit. So, that was that dinner disaster.”

Lancaster shares two children with Sir Rod, 80, named Alistair and Aiden, the pair met in 1999 and eventually married in 2007.

The NHS says symptoms of the menopause, which usually takes place when periods stop in people aged between 45 and 55, can include changes to mood, problems with memory and concentration, and physical effects such as hot flushes, difficulty sleeping, and muscle aches and joint pains.

Loose Women: The Podcast is available on ITVX, STV Player, YouTube and other podcast streaming platforms.