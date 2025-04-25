Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli says Auzzy Blood’s act ‘not offensive’

Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli has said he does not think semi-finalist Auzzy Blood’s horror-themed act is “offensive” after the show received hundreds of Ofcom complaints following his audition.

The US contestant, whose real name is Austin Punton, inserted a series of metallic objects into his face, before running a tube into his mouth and out of his nose for judge Simon Cowell to drink through, during his first performance on the ITV talent show in February.

The act concluded with the performer climbing up a rope using a metal hook in his mouth, as some of the judges looked away, with Britain’s Got Talent receiving 771 Ofcom complaints in the aftermath of his performance and that of Japanese performer Akira Ohashi, whose routine included nudity.

Bruno Tonioli said he felt the act would ‘go down very well’ in Las Vegas (Peter Byrne/PA)

Speaking about Auzzy Blood, who previously competed on America’s Got Talent, Tonioli said: “He does make you cringe but it’s a very, very, very sophisticated act in a way.

“It’s presentation, to me, it was a bit like the Hammer House Of Horror feel, these movies that had this kind of wonderful, gothic feel to (them).

“It’s part of the range of entertainment, these acts are huge in Vegas, it does make you squeal, but I don’t think it’s offensive, I think, because there is a lot of skill in what he does, and the way it’s presented is quite fascinating.

“What is incredible, and what I like about the show, he’s exciting, we (didn’t) know what was going to happen, and it’s open to all parts of what we call variety.

“(Going back in time) these acts were part of the range of entertainers that they used to show, so there is naturally a historical precedence to it, it’s not something that we (said) let’s do it for shock value.

“It is something that is out there and it has been around within this canon of variety for hundreds of years.

“I don’t think it’s that shocking, but I mean that is my opinion, and I respect everyone else’s.”

The 69-year-old went on to say “the worst thing you can do” on the show is “be boring”, adding he felt Britain’s Got Talent had to present a “range” of acts.

He added: “I don’t see why you shouldn’t see it (Auzzy Blood’s act), obviously it creates a reaction, but within that kind of act it was very good, and it’s a variety show, I don’t think it was done intentionally (to get a reaction).”

Tonioli went on to say that performing in US entertainment hotspot Las Vegas was the aim for acts like Auzzy Blood, and added he would “go down very well there”.

Britain’s Got Talent’s first live semi-final will take place at 7pm on Saturday on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

The semi-finals will consist of eight acts performing live for the chance to reach the final, where they could win a £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

The five live shows will see judges Tonioli, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon given a golden buzzer to send a contestant straight through to the final.