RuPaul’s Drag Race star has part of leg amputated after ‘severe infection’

RuPaul’s Drag Race star and actress Jiggly Caliente has had part of her leg amputated due to a “severe infection”.

The drag performer, 43, who took part in the original US competition during season four and was known for her viral lip syncs and fiery attitude, will have a long recovery, her family said.

Caliente, real name Bianca Castro, has also appeared in hit LGBT+ drama Pose, and will miss judging the latest season of spin-off programme, Drag Race Philippines.

Her family wrote on her Instagram, they are “heartbroken to share that over the last month Bianca has experienced a serious health setback”.

They added: “Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalised and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg.

“Because of these circumstances, Bianca will not be appearing in the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines, nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the foreseeable future. Her recovery will be extensive.

“At this time, we kindly ask for privacy for Bianca and her family as they navigate this difficult journey together.

“While Jiggly concentrates on healing, we invite her friends, fans, and community to uplift her with messages of hope and love on her social media channels.

“Bianca’s family and drag house are deeply grateful for the continued outpouring of support, strength, and prayers.”

Caliente appeared in Ryan Murphy’s Pose as Veronica Ferocity, who competes in drag balls as a member of the House Ferocity.

She was also in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season six following coming out as transgender.

Her fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and Jujubee all posted messages of support underneath her family’s post.

Bob wrote: “Jiggly I love you so much. You always keep it so real. A true diva. Heal up sis.”

“I love you so much,” Jujubee wrote. “Can’t wait to see you again.”