Media regulator denies being ‘thrown under the bus’ over Netflix levy block

The head of Ireland’s media regulator has denied that it was “thrown under the bus” by the media minister’s plan to block a levy on streaming services.

Earlier this month, Minister Patrick O’Donovan sought to bring a memo to cabinet that would seek to block a plan to impose a “Netflix levy” on streamers, saying the public are paying enough to watch entertainment.

Mr O’Donovan was critical of a plan to allow media regulator Coimisiun na Mean to impose a content levy.

Under the plan, which had been backed by the previous minister Catherine Martin, the proceeds would be used to fund independent productions in Ireland.

Mr O’Donovan said the levy will not be introduced without ministerial approval.

Jeremy Godfrey, the coimisiun’s executive chairperson, said it was “entirely appropriate” for the minister to make the decision.

Speaking to reporters as the coimisiun launched its three-year strategy on Thursday, Mr Godfrey said: “I think the question of the levy, ministers have the ministerial decision about how you trade off the impact on consumers against the potential benefits of the industry, of being able to support, that is a policy matter for ministers.

“It is entirely appropriate that the minister made the decision he made, so I don’t think we were undermined by it.

“It’s always been set up for us to do a feasibility study, and if minister wants us to go ahead, then we can do some more detailed work on it.

“I think that’s absolutely fine in terms of the relationship with the minister, I think we have got no problem with that.

He added: “I don’t think we’ve been thrown under the bus by the minister.

“If we are thrown under the bus, I’ll let you know how it feels.

“But I think what the minister wants to do is bring some clarity to the situation.

“So schemes need to be approved by the minister under the current legislation, there’s nothing explicit in the legislation that says a levy needs to be approved.

“The policy is to bring clarity to that. I think that’s fine, as far as we’re concerned, but there’s no question of being thrown under a bus.

“I think we have a good relationship with the minister.”