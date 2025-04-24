How can I watch the Pope’s funeral?

A funeral for Pope Francis will be held on Saturday at the Vatican, with the ceremony being covered around the world.

More than 22,000 mourners have viewed the body of the 88-year-old, who died on Easter Monday, as he lies in St Peter’s Basilica until Friday.

He has been remembered by some as the “people’s pope”, having spoken out for the poor and those in need and shunned many of the extravagances that come with papal life.

The last funeral for an incumbent pope was for John Paul II in 2005, and ITV, Sky News and the BBC all ran full coverage of the service.

Here is a guide to what is happening:

What time will the funeral begin?

The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will attend the service in St Peter’s Square, which is set to begin at 9am UK time on Saturday.

Sir Keir Starmer and the Prince of Wales (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Who is covering the service?

On BBC One, newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti will present the broadcaster’s coverage, with a BBC News special beginning at 8.30am on Saturday and scheduled to continue until 12.30pm.

Sky News presenter Anna Botting will host a live from Rome, with commentary from the former governor of Edinburgh Castle, Major General Alastair Bruce of Crionaich.

The broadcast begins at 7am and will last until 1pm, with Sky News Europe correspondent Adam Parsons live from St Peter’s Square, and specialist correspondent Lisa Holland broadcasting from the Via della Conciliazione, the main boulevard leading to the square.

St Peter’s Square and the Via della Conciliazione (Alamy/PA)

The Vatican’s YouTube channel will broadcast the funeral for the faithful around the world.

It is currently airing live footage of mourners paying tribute at the basilica.

ITV said it will have a live stream on its online platform ITVX during the day.