Helen Mirren investigates in first-look images from Thursday Murder Club film

Dame Helen Mirren can be seen investigating a murder in first-look images for The Thursday Murder Club film.

Netflix’s adaptation, based on the book series by game show host and author Richard Osman, follows four retirees, played by Dame Helen, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Sir Ben Kingsley, who spend their time solving cold case murders.

A first-look image shows Dame Helen’s character Elizabeth with Ron (Brosnan) and Ibrahim (Sir Ben) alongside what appears to be an evidence board, that includes pictures, newspaper clippings and documents that have been stuck on with drawing pins.

Another photo shows all four club members standing alongside one another, with a further image showing Joyce (Imrie) with Ibrahim and a police officer, played by Mickey 17’s Naomi Ackie.

The film is directed by Harry Potter producer Christopher Columbus and follows the characters as an unexplained death leads to them taking on a whodunnit case.

Dame Helen’s character can also be seen holding a flashlight in the dark.

The cast also includes Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis, David Tennant, Sir Jonathan Pryce, Daniel Mays and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

Dame Helen and James Bond star Brosnan, 71, recently starred alongside one another as husband and wife in Ronan Bennett’s series MobLand, also starring Tom Hardy.

Sir Ben Kingsley, Dame Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan in a scene from the film (Giles Keyte/Netflix/PA)

The Oscar-winning actress, 79, starred alongside Imrie in 2003 comedy film Calendar Girls, and worked with Sir Ben on 1988 crime movie Pascali’s Island.

After it was released in September 2023, Osman’s fourth instalment in The Thursday Murder Club series, The Last Devil To Die, achieved platinum status.

His follow-up book is called The Impossible Fortune and is set for release in September.

Osman, 54, who became a household name on Pointless, left the hit TV quiz show in 2022 to concentrate on writing, having co-hosted alongside Alexander Armstrong since its debut in 2009.

The Thursday Murder Club will launch on August 28 exclusively on Netflix.