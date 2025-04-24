Gwyneth Paltrow back on carbs after being ‘obsessed with health’ with paleo diet

Gwyneth Paltrow said she has returned to eating carbohydrates such as pasta and bread, after being on a strict paleo diet with her husband Brad Falchuk for several years.

The Oscar-winning actress-turned-health guru, 52, has long advocated for several diets including macrobiotic plant-based ones, and eating Mediterranean dishes, along with promoting various tips through her lifestyle business.

Paltrow said that Goop began with her working in cities “driven by food”, and she got into “wellness and food” because of her father’s throat cancer.

She told her Goop podcast: “I went into hardcore macrobiotic for a certain time, that was an interesting chapter where I got obsessed with eating very, very healthily.”

Paltrow added: “I really deepened my connection with food and the whole philosophy around macrobiotics, which is essentially just how they eat in the mountains of Japan, so very local, very seasonal.

“Lots of fish, vegetables, rice, no dairy, no sugar, etc.

“I think that period of time I might have got a little didactic about it, I felt so good, I wanted to share that with my dad, my friends and family.

“I was just so amazed that we had this power in our hands, that if we treated ourselves well and hydrated and ate whole foods that we could just feel so much better.

“I was sort of intoxicated by that idea and I still feel that way to this day.

Gwyneth Paltrow (Ian West/PA)

“And things have gotten a little more complicated with me and longer term with inflammation and health stuff.”

She added: “It’s the reason that Brad and I became paleo a few years ago now, although I’m a little bit sick of it, if I’m honest.

“I’m getting back into eating sourdough bread, and some cheese – there, I said it. A little pasta after being strict with it for so long.

“But again I think it’s a good template, right? Eating foods that are as whole and fresh as possible. I don’t think there is any doctor or nutritionist that would refute that, it’s a good starting point.”

Paltrow – known for the Iron Man franchise, Shallow Hal and Sliding Doors – won an Academy Award in the 1990s for period drama Shakespeare In Love.

She reportedly met Falchuk on the set of Glee and they married in 2018.

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, until they announced they had “consciously uncoupled” in March 2014.