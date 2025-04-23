New Race Across The World duo ‘nearly walked out’ after seeing accommodation

Race Across The World duo Melvyn and Brian Mole “nearly walked out” of the show after seeing their accommodation stop.

The fifth series of the BBC One competition programme follows five pairs as they travel more than 14,000km across Asia, including in China, Nepal and India, while trying to keep under the budget of around £1,000 per person.

Retired financial advisor Brian and driving instructor Melvyn, both in their 60s, have used the experience as a way to reconnect, having barely spent any time together since childhood.

Retired financial advisor Brian and driving instructor Melvyn, both in their 60s, join the series five cast of Race Across The World (BBC/Studio Lambert)

Brian told BBC Breakfast they “disappeared into different directions, and this adventure was the opportunity for us to get back together again”.

He said that “it was tough, probably the hardest thing we’ve ever done”, after clips being shown of the bare rooms, with a board to sleep on.

“We had a laugh, we had a cry, there was some ups and there was some downs,” he said.

Brian, who admitted he enjoys luxury holidays, added that they “were crying mainly because some of the places that we actually stayed in”, and the sleep deprivation.

“We’ve had a great time, it’s been fun, it’s been exciting, it’s been adventurous, it’s been stressful,” he said.

Series five contestants Gaz, Yin, Caroline, Tom, Sioned, Fin, Letitia, Elizabeth, Melvyn and Brian (BBC/Studio Lambert/Gary Moyes)

“Some of the accommodation that we found ourselves in, and this was our reward for working hard, wasn’t it?… We walked in and I think I nearly walked out.”

Melvyn said he did not think Brian was “going to stay”, despite having no other choice as it was the only accommodation offered.

They later laughed about it, revealing they would have cried if not.

He also said that viewers may think that they “give you food, and tuck you up in bed at nighttime”, but there are “no frills” on the long and arduous journeys.

“You’re on your own,” he added.

He also said they are given a list of what to pack and it must all fit into the backpack they carry.

Race Across The World returns on Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One, and will also feature a teenage couple from Carmarthen, Wales, a pair who owns a Chinese takeaway, two sisters and a housewife and her son.

Those who come first in the race will earn a cash prize of £20,000.

Last year, Alfie Watts and schoolfriend Owen Wood won the competition after a 15,000-kilometre race across eastern Asia.