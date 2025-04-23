Kneecap received death threats after Coachella gig, says manager

Belfast rap trio Kneecap have received death threats after criticising Israel at a performance at Coachella on April 18, their manager said.

The bilingual band ended their set at the second weekend of the Coachella music festival in California with three messages on a screen that accused Israel of genocide and war crimes against Palestinians.

They read: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people”, “It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes” and “F*** Israel. Free Palestine.”

The Irish rappers posted to X and referred to “hundreds of violent Zionist threats”.

Festivalgoers at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

In an interview on RTE Radio, the musicians’ manager Daniel Lambert confirmed the band had received death treats, and that the nature of the threats would be “too severe” to outline on air.

“I think that, to the band’s massive credit, there’s three working-class young people here who’ve built a career for themselves on the basis of the Irish language and music and culture and identity,” Mr Lambert said.

“They have the bravery and the conviction – especially given where they’ve come from in post-conflict society – to stand up for what’s right, and are willing to do that despite the fact that it may harm their career, despite the fact that it may harm their income, and they should be praised massively for that.

“It’s an extremely strong position for young people to take, especially young people from a working-class background.”

When asked if they were at risk of tarring everyone in Israel with the same brush, Mr Lambert said: “Absolutely not.

“I think when you refer to ‘Israel’ in messaging, as we did, that you’re referring to the Israeli government.”

Mr Lambert said that suggesting the rappers’ message at Coachella was offensive would be “buying into moral hysteria” and said the real issue was the tens of thousands of people being killed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

“If somebody is hurt by the truth, that’s something for them to be hurt by. But it’s really important to speak truth, and thankfully, the lads are not afraid to do that.”

He added: “The beautiful reaction has been the hundreds of young Americans who came up to us at Coachella, to the lads, to say that they had said something that wasn’t being said in America and that these kids believed in.

“That was said to us by young girls, young boys, people in their 20s, 30s, and so, so many people came up to say thank you for saying what is right, what is just, and something that sadly isn’t said enough.”

Mr Lambert asked why a statement by Euro-Med on Friday, where it stated that Israeli forces had deliberately targeted 37 aid distribution centres and 28 food banks “to starve civilians” was not being focused on “rather than the opinions of individuals who felt hurt by factual information”.

Asked about criticism of the band, including their alleged promotion of Hamas and Hezbollah, Mr Lambert said: “Again, we’ve openly had Israeli government ministers talk about starving a population, cutting food, cutting water. These are the issues that we should be discussing.”