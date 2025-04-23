Joanna Lumley glimpsed in trailer for new series of Netflix hit Wednesday

A glimpse of Dame Joanna Lumley’s arrival in season two of the hit Netflix supernatural series Wednesday has been seen in a trailer.

The first season of the show, produced by Edward Scissorhands filmmaker Tim Burton, has been a hit for the streaming company, which confirmed on Wednesday the new series release date as this summer.

It is based on the world of the Addams family, who have spawned a series of films and TV shows, and focuses on Wednesday Addams’ emerging psychic ability and her actions to solve crimes.

Absolutely Fabulous actress Dame Joanna, 78, appears towards the end of the teaser, wearing a black dress with a sharp v-neck and looking slightly menacing.

Following Dame Joanna being on screen as Grandmama, the emotionless and creepy Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is told by her mother, the sultry Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), that “every family has dark secrets”.

Wednesday appears to reply saying: “You don’t need to worry about me mother, I do my best work in the dark.”

Also shown is Reservoir Dogs star Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, the new principal of Nevermore Academy, who takes over from Larissa Weems, played by Game Of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie.

Dame Joanna Lumley in a scene from Wednesday (Owen Behan/Netflix)

The trailer starts with Wednesday arriving at an airport and going through security where she declares her series of weapons including knives, throwing stars and mace along with the supernatural hand creature called the Thing.

It is then revealed that her sun cream is the issue getting through security, before Wednesday returns to her school, and is shown tied up and at a creepy doll party.

The upcoming season is the latest project that Dame Joanna has done with Netflix, after she featured in thriller Fool Me Once.

Wednesday has seen people around the world copying the character’s dancing to The Cramps’ 1981 cover of Ronnie Cook and The Gaylads’ Goo Goo Muck in a black dress, along with other viral moments from the show.

Wednesday season two part one comes out on August 6, with a second part coming on September 3.