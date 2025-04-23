Gillian Anderson announces follow-up to book of women’s sexual fantasies

Gillian Anderson has announced a follow-up to her 2024 non-fiction book Want, filled with women’s sexual fantasies.

The X-Files star, 56, also known for playing sex therapist Jean Milburn in Netflix’s Sex Education, asked women to write to her, anonymously, about their sexual desires in 2023.

In an Instagram video on Wednesday, she said: “Two years ago I asked you to write to me anonymously with your sexual fantasies for a book that we published called Want.

“And the project gave thousands of women the freedom to talk about sex without shame or judgment, and to see themselves in the words of strangers, and really to reflect on their own desires, some for the very first time.

“But as many of you know, this was just the beginning of a much bigger conversation.

“And so we’re publishing another book in the hopes of reaching even more of you.

“Now, maybe you’re one of the women who didn’t finish your letter last time, or maybe you thought that your fantasy would be too much, or not enough, or maybe you hadn’t even heard about the project until now.

“And there are a million reasons why you might hesitate to write in, but I’m inviting you to forget all of them, and to remind you that while real life might have rules and boundaries, this is fantasy, and it’s your fantasy, and you can have literally anything you want.

“So tell me. I want to hear it all, and no one will ever know that it’s you.”

Women can submit their stories through the DearGillian.com website which includes a letter penned by Anderson.

In it she says that the response to the book was “extraordinary”.

“It brought conversations into the light that had previously been shrouded in darkness, shame and fear,” she writes.

Anderson has received two nominations at this year’s British Book Awards for Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous.

The book became a number one Sunday Times bestseller after it was published in September 2024.