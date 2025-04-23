Filming Sean Combs documentary ’emotional and difficult’ – BBC presenter Bokinni

BBC presenter Yinka Bokinni has said getting to grips with allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs “an emotional, sometimes difficult experience”, as she fronts a documentary about him.

P Diddy: The Rise And Fall explores how the hip-hop mogul went from success to “haemorrhaging friends and fans in a matter of months”, and will hear from his inner circle and critics.

The 55-year-old US rapper, also known as Puff Daddy and P Diddy, denies the allegations against him.

Bokinni, 36, said: “My job is to tell stories — but never did I imagine I’d be telling this one. Investigating the alleged actions of Diddy has forced a spotlight on to the darker side of an industry so many of us dream of belonging to.

“We sang his songs, bought into the lifestyle, watched the shows and wanted more. This has been an emotional, sometimes difficult experience.

“And with a trial on the horizon, what happens next will no doubt be gripping — in the most sobering way.”

The BBC Three documentary explores why women made allegations recently about Combs, who had settled a lawsuit alleging rape and violent behaviour with US singer Cassie in November 2023.

Three-time Grammy winner Combs, whose hit songs include I’ll Be Missing You, Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down and Give Me Love, was accused of sexual abuse by two more women the same month, before more lawsuits were filed.

Yinka Bokinni (Ian West/PA)

Bokinni will map his “extraordinary success and influence, and his far-reaching impact on music, fashion and culture” and “how this case has been a significant topic of conversation across press and social media – with constant speculation and sometimes rumour”.

In March last year, Homeland Security agents in the US said they had raided Combs’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami, and he was arrested in New York in September.

More lawsuits have been filed and he remains held without bail ahead of a sex trafficking trial due to start early next month.

Prosecutors claim the Bad Boy Records founder coerced and abused women for two decades, using his “power and prestige” as a music star to silence victims.

His lawyers argue that his relationships with former long-term girlfriends are being mischaracterised and they were always consensual.

P Diddy: The Rise And Fall will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Monday.