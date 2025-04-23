Evan Davis being told to stop hosting podcast was ‘tough’ for BBC boss

BBC presenter Evan Davis has said the corporation’s director-general said it was a “very tough” decision for the broadcaster to stop the Dragons’ Den star hosting a podcast about heat pumps.

Davis, who hosts the BBC Radio 4 current affairs programme PM and Dragons’ Den, was told a few weeks ago that the Happy Heat Pump Podcast could be seen as a breach of rules around presenters speaking about issues of public policy.

It is believed that the podcast focusing on one possible solution to reducing carbon emissions, when responses to climate change are a matter of public policy, was the issue.

Davis told the PA news agency on Wednesday that the BBC felt “there’s a danger he will be seen” as having a view on heat pumps and being in favour of the efficient heating technology in his capacity as a PM presenter.

“Perception matters, so they thought it was probably unhelpful,” he said.

“I just did it for the sort of fun of it, but they do always regulate what you do outside, and I totally accept that they have to make those judgments.”

Davis, who says he received no money for the podcast, and is not involved in any heat pump business arrangements, added that he is “not bitter” about the decision.

However, he does not “agree with this judgment, because I thought we were promoting an understanding of heat pumps, not promoting heat pumps”.

When asked if he thought political opposition to net zero was the issue, Davis said it was “very much probably in the minds of the BBC”.

“If you don’t like net zero, you’re probably not going to think we need to install heat pumps, and … that’s a perfectly legitimate point of view,” he said.

Davis admitted that heat pumps “have been an issue that’s been argued about, which is why the BBC didn’t want me to do it”.

He also said there is an “irony” that air conditioning has not been in the “middle of a cultural war”, unlike heat pumps, when the technology uses a similar refrigerant liquid to make rooms hot and cool.

Davis said: “There were some conversations internally about it, and the decision was finally confirmed about two weeks ago, and we wanted to record a little mini last episode, just closing the series down so that’s why we didn’t announce it until yesterday.

“I actually chatted to (director-general of the BBC) Tim Davie about it, he thought it was very tough decision and a very finely balanced thing, we had really grown-up conversations about it, it’s not like it’s been a sort of horrendous process.

BBC director-general Tim Davie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Tim appreciated that for me, this was a bit of a hobby, and I am very interested in this transition, or this potential transition.”

Davis, who has heat pumps in his home in France, and a gas boiler in his London house, said he was not “attacking the BBC decision”.

He added the BBC does not want him to take down the 20 or so episodes of the show, and the corporation has said they “should talk about doing something for the BBC on heat pumps”.

Evans hosted the podcast with Bean Beanland, who works at the Heat Pump Federation (HPF), with the first episode being uploaded in December 2024 to YouTube.

In March, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said she will task shadow ministers with finding “achievable solutions” to delivering cheap, clean energy after declaring that reaching net zero by 2050 is “impossible”.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “The BBC editorial guidelines are clear that anyone working for the BBC who does an external public speaking or writing engagement should not compromise the impartiality or integrity of the BBC or its content, or suggest that any part of the BBC endorses a third-party organisation, product, service or campaign.”